Filmmaker Plans To Create ‘Male, Gay Version’ Of ‘Sex And The City’

Fans have been patiently waiting for the third installment of the Sex and the City, and rumors are already circulating about the controversial changes in the romantic comedy movie. Meanwhile, a filmmaker revealed his plan to create a “male, gay version” of Sex and the City which he proposed to shoot in Palm Springs.

Ricky Reidling, the filmmaker behind BoysTown, is indeed a fan of Sex and the City. He’s currently planning to make his own version which is expected to follow the same storyline as the popular romantic comedy movie. However, instead of girl characters, the upcoming TV series titled Some Kind of Wonderful will be featuring the lives of four men in Palm Springs.

“It’s almost like a male, gay version of ‘Sex and the City.’ It’s a lot of fun. It’s a romantic comedy. The adventures that these guys get into, the situation they get into, some of them are just hilarious,” Reidling said.

In Some Kind of Wonderful, Sam, Tony, Steve, and Eddie will be replacing Sex and the City characters Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha. Ricky Reidling will be Steve, Eric Dean plays Sam, Jeff Marchelletta as Tony, and Patrick Tatten is Eddie. Olympic diver Greg Louganis and Michael Steck will also take part in Reidling’s film.

Filmmaker wants to shoot TV pilot in Palm Springs https://t.co/Hh8co6Q5tk via @MyDesert — Film Palm Springs (@FilmPalmSprings) November 17, 2017

The “male, gay version” of Sex and the City would be shot entirely in Palm Springs. Many people are wondering why Ricky Reidling chose Palm Springs as their main location. Most of them see the city as a retirement community, but Reidling said that Palm Springs is the opposite.

He believes Palm Springs will be the perfect place of Some Kind of Wonderful since it is a diverse city with a huge gay community. One of the major reasons why Reidling wants to shoot in Palm Springs is that he wants the community to be involved.

“I want to feature a lot of the local business here in the show. And I think that’s an amazing thing for the city. I’m a big supporter of the local business’ here because… when summer rolls around it’s really hard for a lot of them. It’s sad when you see places close. I’m excited about it. I want to promote Palm Springs because I really love living here,” he said.

However, Reidling’s version of Sex and the City will be needing some help from the community to get their pilot off the ground. Since Nov. 2, they started a funding campaign via Hatchfund with the goal of raising $35,000 by Dec. 2. The funds they receive will be used to pay the show’s pilot, including the actors, meals, transportation, film permits and other related expenses.

