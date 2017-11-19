Ewan McGregor Moves Out Of Family Home, Ex-Wife Eve Mavrakis Finally Speaks About Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor’s ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis, finally breaks her silence about her former husband’s new love interest, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The public comment was made a day after the Star Wars’ actor was spotted unpacking boxes outside his new bachelor pad.

Ewan McGregor’s new romance with his Fargo co-star was made known first before his divorce with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis was made public. After 22 years of marriage, it was confirmed from sources close to the couple that they indeed split in May of this year. This was at the same time that Winstead also separated from her childhood sweetheart, Riley Stearns. After the affair was made public, Mavrakis finally broke her silence regarding his ex-husband’s love affair following their split.

Ewan McGregor’s estranged wife Eve Mavrakis made a short but heart-breaking comment regarding her ex-husband’s new love. When a stinging comment was made about Mary Elizabeth Winstead in one of her photos on Instagram, Mavrakis simply responded: “What can I do?”

The French production designer responded to one of her followers, who was saying that she was so much better than her husband and the 10 Cloverfield Lane actress. However, her short response to the comments spoke louder than any words could ever deliver.

This comment was spotted a day after the Star Wars actor was seen unpacking boxes in front of his new bachelor pad in L.A. It appears that the 46-year-old actor has completely moved out from the family home, which he shared with his four children. Meanwhile, his ex-wife was spotted outside the city, sporting a new do. She was seen leaving a blow dry salon on that same day.

The Trainspotting actor was previously spotted collecting his dog Sid from the family home weeks after he was run over. The 51-year-old mother of his children took to Instagram to reveal that Sid was run over and was in critical condition weeks before. However, when McGregor came back to retrieve his poor mutt, Mavrakis was not seen anywhere in the family home.

Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor has reportedly been seen with Mary Elizabeth Winstead at his London property on several occasions already. Just last week, they were seen going around L.A. holding hands. It looks like they are not afraid of making their relationship public. Until now, neither parties made any comment about their relationship. Eve Mavrakis hasn’t made further comments regarding the divorce and the new affair of her ex-husband.

