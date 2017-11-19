Ivanka Trump’s Signature Real Estate Project Reportedly Earned Millions From Drug Cartels, Money Laundering

A separate investigation from Reuters found that the primary broker for the building, a man named Alexandre Henrique Ventura Nogueira, admitted to offering money laundering services.

The project was still quite lucrative for Donald Trump, earning him $75.4 million, the Global Witness report noted.

There were also links between Ivanka Trump’s signature project to drug cartels, NBC News found. The report noted that Mauricio Ceballos, a former financial crimes prosecutor in Panama, investigated the project and called it a vehicle for money laundering, especially among drug groups.

“An NBC News investigation into the Trump Ocean Club, in conjunction with Reuters, shows that the project was riddled with brokers, customers and investors who have been linked to drug trafficking and international crime,” the report noted.

The news comes as Ivanka Trump is under increasing scrutiny for her role in the White House and her defense of her father. This week, the president’s daughter spoke out against Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore, who is accused of pursuing inappropriate relationships with young teenagers when he was in his early 30s. Though Donald Trump has been silent on the allegations, Ivanka Trump spoke out against Moore.

“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” Ivanka Trump told The Associated Press (via the Chicago Tribune). “I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”

But Ivanka Trump was criticized for protecting her father, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by more than a dozen women. Trump is also accused of entering the dressing room for the Miss Teen USA pageant when he owned it, where girls as young as 15 were in various stages of undress.