Tesla Released A Phone Charger That Looks Like A Supercharger Monument

Tesla has been dropping so many new products lately, that one of them seems to have slipped through the cracks. Between the reveal of The Tesla Semi and The Roadster, Tesla also released a phone charger.

According to Engadget, the Tesla phone charger is an external battery pack, also known as the Powerbank, that can charge your Android or iOS device wherever you go. It has USB, micro USB and Apple lightning connections and uses a single 18650 cell battery with 3,350mAh. This is the same battery that Tesla uses in their Model S and Model X vehicles but they use more than one cell in their cars.

The interesting thing about the phone battery back is that it looks like the Tesla Supercharger monument at the Tesla Design Studio. It has the signature Tesla black and red and has a streamlined design that looks futuristic.

The Tesla phone charger costs $45 but according to the company website, it’s sold out at the moment. As The Verge reports, Tesla also makes a charger for the desktop. That also costs $45 but it’s sold out as well.

If you’re disappointed that you can’t get a branded phone charger from Tesla, you’ll have to wait on Elon Musk and Co. to start selling them again. Or you can actually make your own, once you have access to a 3D printer.

A Tesla super-fan named Martin Hensen used a 3D printer to create a charger that looks like the Supercharging stations that Tesla uses for its cars.

You can design it to include both a USB cable and an Apple Lightning cable to charge both Android and iOS devices. Hensen documented his process on a video which he posted on Vimeo.

The latest release from @Tesla is a portable battery charger for your smartphone: https://t.co/PJxYUH682H pic.twitter.com/Es7CiZIs1g — Autoblog (@therealautoblog) November 18, 2017

On his website, Hensen says that he spent weeks learning CAD basics and Autodesk Inventor in order to design the phone charger. He printed all of the components except for the white case on his Zortrax M200 3D printer in ABS. He used a 3D printing supplier to print the cases.

Hensen sells the phone chargers on his website but he also offers all of his original files so that you can put on your DIY cape and create your own Tesa Supercharger for your phone.

[Featured Image by Remitski Ivan/ Shutterstock]