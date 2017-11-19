‘Sex And The City’ Themed Holiday Merch Collection Has Arrived—Here’s How You Can Have A Very Carrie Christmas

Sex and the City is the gift that keeps on giving. More than 10 years after the hit HBO series ended its six-season run, fans are still nostalgic about Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw and her fabulous fashionista friends. And any Sex and the City fan worth their salt knows all about the Instagram obsession, @everyoutfitonsatc, which has more than 375,000 followers.

Now, the parody site known for its biting commentary on the outfits worn by Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda has launched its latest merch line, which includes a cosmo tee, a “basic” necklace which mimics Carrie’s famous “Carrie” necklace, and a T-shirt and tote based on Carrie’s infamous breakup with Jack Berger—which he did on a Post-It. The Post-it products include Berger’s infamous message to Carrie: “I’m Sorry. I Can’t. Don’t Hate Me.”

Lauren Garroni and Chelsea Fairless, the women behind @everyoutfitonsatc, told Refinery29 they chose the Post-it reference because it’s “iconic” and one of the most memorable moments from the show, even if Berger (played by Ron Livingston) was a “forgettable” boyfriend.

Garroni and Fairless also revealed they couldn’t resist adding a Donald Trump themed piece to their heavily branded Sex and the City collection. A mug and a T-shirt that reads “Trump” and “Live Through This” under it can be purchased, because, as Fairless notes, ” At times it feels miraculous that we’ve lived through this year.”

Sex and the City fans may recall that the Donald actually made a cameo on SATC in the Season 2 episode, “The Man, The Myth, and The Viagra.”

Garroni, a writer, director and producer and Fairless, a New York-based designer, launched their now iconic Instagram account in the summer of 2016. Fairless told Paper magazine she was obsessed with Sex and the City as a teenager and that the goal for the site is to “document every outfit” ever seen on the show.

“There [are] a handful of ‘iconic’ outfits from the show usually all attributed to Carrie, but [SATC costume designer] Pat Field is such a genius that we felt like each outfit deserved their dues. Even the boring Charlotte ones,” Garroni explained.

The duo pointed to Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes as the most complex Sex and the City character to dress as she veers between “dressing like a power lesbian and ‘a MILF-y DVF date night look.'”

Garroni and Fairless revealed they started @everyoutfitonsatc as a way to give back to hardcore Sex and the City fans—the diehards who wear Carrie Bradshaw-esque cocktail dresses to SATC movie screenings—but even they were astounded by the speed at which their account became so successful. Earlier this year, Vogue (yes, Carrie Bradshaw’s former employer!) even gave the site a shout-out as Fairless and Garroni launched their first batch of Sex and the City merchandise.

The Sex and the City–themed clothing and accessory collaboration with artist Carly Jean Andrews made its debut with a $25 tote emblazoned with a portrait of Miranda Hobbes, which quickly sold out. Two tees that featured a drawing of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones and a black-and-white sketch version of Carrie Bradshaw’s “Single & Fabulous?” magazine cover also sold out.

To can get a high-speed peek at the latest Sex and the City line just in time for the holidays, check it out here, but warning, it’s not for the faint of heart.

Take a look at the video below to see Sarah Jessica Parker talking about 10 of the most iconic outfits she wore on Sex and the City.

[Featured Image by Mark Mainz/Getty Images]