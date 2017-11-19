There is little doubt that fans are already looking forward to The Punisher Season 2. Netflix has just released the highly anticipated first season and yet people are already talking about what will happen next for Frank Castle. But will Billy Russo actually return despite his horrible injuries in the series? Ben Barnes may have confirmed that he will be reuniting with Jon Bernthal in the future.

The possible return of Billy Russo certainly has fans excited about The Punisher Season 2. After all, this will mean that Frank Castle will finally go up against Billy’s alter ego Jigsaw, who is the closest thing the vigilante has to an archenemy. However, Ben Barnes chooses to play coy when it comes to the villain’s appearance in the Netflix show’s second season.

Ben Barnes recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about working on The Punisher. The Westworld star confirmed that the first season somehow featured Billy Russo’s origin story before he becomes Jigsaw in Season 2. Interestingly, Barnes chose his words carefully and even boasted of not speaking the word because he respects “Marvel’s wishes to the letter.” Nevertheless, the actor admitted he is looking forward to embracing Billy’s new persona once he recovers from his injuries in the near future.

“When a character who represents narcissism has the way they see themselves taken away, he’s going to have to take a very long look at himself, and I’m intrigued to see what comes of that.”

Billy Russo’s transformation from Frank Castle’s handsome friend to The Punisher’s horribly disfigured arch-nemesis certainly had a violent start. In the season finale, Frank had repeatedly smashed Billy’s face into a mirror. Ben Barnes revealed that the scene was difficult to film, but was necessary for the character’s development. He also shared how he managed to terrify Jon Bernthal while they were shooting the sequence in The Punisher.

According to Ben Barnes, he had uttered “this blood-curdling scream” when Jon Bernthal grabbed him by the head. The sound somehow “rattled” the former Walking Dead star, but both actors managed to nail the shot. Hopefully, Barnes and Bernthal will not need to beat each other up so thoroughly in The Punisher Season 2.

The first season of The Punisher is currently streaming on Netflix. The network has not yet confirmed whether the Marvel series will be renewed for Season 2.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]