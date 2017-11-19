The Shady Past Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Baby Daddy David Eason Revealed!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans isn’t the greatest at making choices, especially when it comes to men. Evans has never dated a “good guy,” but the red flags are everywhere when it comes to her new husband and baby daddy, David Eason. And, he just may be the worst one yet.

Amid the latest scandal surrounding Evans and Eason, The Hollywood Gossip recently dove into Eason’s past, and it seems that Eason equals bad news. The couple has been together for two years and shares daughter Ensley, but what he has done during their relationship – and before they got together – is quite shocking.

For Evans, it may be difficult to attract the greatest guys, considering she has dozens of mug shots and has done heroin on national television, and it turns out, Eason has a shady past of his own. Before he started dating Jenelle Evans, Eason’s pregnant girlfriend accused him of assaulting her and then strangling her after the baby was born. Prosecutors have also charged him with various crimes, including larceny and breaking and entering.

His ex also filed for an order of protection and made it illegal for him to have any contact with his son, and he almost went to jail for violating the order when he saw his son in a grocery store and tried to give him a hug.

“Rise n’ shine, it’s huntin’ time!” ☀️???????? #TeachThemYoung A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:20am PST

Eason’s behavior during his relationship with Evans has also shocked Teen Mom 2 fans. He has been aggressive with Evans’ two sons, and once got angry with Kaiser (who was a toddler at the time) and called him a “screaming little bi**h.” Her other son, Jace, has told his therapist that he is afraid of Eason and told his mom repeatedly that she didn’t want her to marry him.

The 29-year-old has also contributed to the broken relationship between Evans and her mother, Barbara. He refuses to let his wife call her “mom,” and instead makes her call by name. The couple also decided not to invite Barbara to their wedding.

Kaden David Eason you are the man! I'm so proud of you and our bond is inseparable! Keep shining kiddo, you are amazing! A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:20am PST

According to OK! Magazine, at the recent Teen Mom 2 reunion, Evans started crying when she talked about not having family at her wedding. There were also allegations that Eason abused Kaiser. As Eason watched off stage, he threatened to leave many times, and eventually, the couple stormed off stage and went back to their hotel, despite multiple attempts from the crew to stop them.

When people couldn’t stop talking about the segment, Jenelle Evans responded by saying, “I doubt my husband would punch a kid in his face.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]