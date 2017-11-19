Hillary Clinton: Between Tweeting And Golfing, How Does Trump Get Anything Done?

The one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s presidential win over Hillary Clinton passed earlier this month, but judging by the tweets from the White House and the responses from the former secretary of state, the battle continues.

Trump has tweeted 37 times about Clinton since taking the oath of office, according to CNN, including Saturday morning when he called her “the worst and biggest loser of all time.”

The latest tweet followed Clinton’s comment Friday during an interview with WABC criticizing Trump’s presidency.

“I didn’t think he’d be as bad as he turned out to be.”

Trump responded by tweeting, “She just can’t stop, which is good for the Republican Party,” and encouraged Clinton to run against him again in 2020.

“Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years.”

In recent weeks, Trump’s tweets have featured calls for Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the FBI to investigate Clinton’s alleged role in the Uranium One sale, as well as her emails, which were a major campaign issue in 2016.

On Tuesday, Sessions told the House Judiciary Committee there was a possibility that a special counsel would be appointed to investigate Clinton.

Clinton addressed the possible appointment of a special counsel in an interview Wednesday with Mother Jones.

“I regret if they do it because it will be such a disastrous step to politicizing the justice system. And at the end of the day, nothing will come of it, but it will, you know, cause a lot of terrible consequences that we might live with for a really long time.”

Trump has used the Uranium One sale to claim that it is Hillary Clinton and not he who has colluded with Russians.

At a celebration of the 25 anniversary of her husband Bill Clinton’s election as president, Hillary Clinton addressed Trump’s series of tweets against her, saying the president was “obsessed” with her.

“Honestly, between tweeting and golfing, how does he get anything done?”

Clinton has also questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election win, noting not only her three million vote advantage over him in the popular vote as well as growing evidence that the Russian government was involved in efforts to affect the outcome of the election, including an onslaught of “fake news” items on social media.

Trump has continued to claim the Russians had no effect on the election. During his recent trip to Asia, he said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assurances that Putin had nothing to do with any interference in the election.

[Featured Image by John Locher/AP Images]