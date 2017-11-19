After Kim Cattrall’s bombshell revelation about how the cast of HBO’s hit series Sex and the City were never friends in real life, all hopes of a third Sex and the City movie fizzled. Fans, however, are adamant to keep the movie going in some other way or form.

Writer Gennefer Gross recently pitched an interesting idea about how the show will go on for the well-loved series. In a series of photos shared on Twitter, Gross suggested that actor Jeff Goldblum could play all four main characters: Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda.

In an interview with Newsweek, Gross explained that she was inspired by an article written by GQ, which presented the many personalities of the actor. One GQ photo that caught Gross’ attention was the one of Goldblum stepping out of a boutique carrying loads of shopping bags, which to her screamed Carrie Bradshaw, the character brought to life by Sarah Jessica Parker in both the series and films.

“If anyone could pull off playing four different characters, it’s him!” Gross said.

Cattrall revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that she was never friends with her Sex and the City co-stars, indicating that it’s unlikely they will reunite for another movie. She explained that they were more like colleagues with a healthy working relationship. It was also reported that the actress had turned down a Sex and the City 3 movie.

A reboot of SEX AND THE CITY with Jeff Goldblum playing all four characters. pic.twitter.com/3PXrdtC32R — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) November 7, 2017

Meanwhile, fellow Sex and the City star Kristin Davis hasn’t lost hope for another movie. At the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala in October, the actress said that she and her co-stars are “grateful” to have the fans’ support and that they may figure something out in the future, E! News reported.

In October, it was confirmed that Warner Bros. Pictures wasn’t moving forward with Sex and the City 3. Parker said that there was never a script for the third outing, but hopeful that it’s still possible to do the film in the right time.

Davis, on the contrary, expressed her frustration at the cancellation, saying it’s upsetting that they won’t be able to share the final chapter of the story, which was “beautifully written” by writer Michael Patrick King.

[Featured Image Shizuo Kambayashi/AP Images]