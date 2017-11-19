Kate Middleton Reveals Prince William’s Struggles With Parenthood

Prince William and Duchess Kate have been keeping busy as parents to their two adorable little ones, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. With one on the way, the beloved couple is set to have their hands full even more and based on past reports regarding Middleton and the prince’s parenting style, the pair is very hands on.

New reports, however, suggest that parenting was not a role that both Kate and William fell into naturally, Middleton has relayed the struggles of parenthood and how the future king also floundered in the beginning.

The Duchess of Cambridge has gotten back to attending events and royal engagements since suffering from terrible morning sickness. The latest event Middleton attended was at a center for expectant mothers, where Kate spoke candidly about her and William’s experience as new parents.

While chatting with a single father at Family Action, Duchess Kate admitted that Prince William “did not know what exactly to do when he first became a father.” The father with whom Middleton spoke, a man named Billy, has been caring for his 7-month-old daughter, while also battling depression.

Billy shares that Middleton compared Prince William’s unpreparedness in the early stages of fatherhood to what Billy described his own experience as being like.

“She was saying William was sort of similar, and I just wanted to let her know how Family Action have been there for me and I think they need more support,” Billy relayed to the Telegraph.

Prince William has spoken openly in the past about his difficulties adjusting to parenthood and has admitted that it has been a bit of a balancing act as well as “life-changing.”

As the Mirror reminds, last year, while William visited Vietnam, he spoke on a local television program about adapting to parenthood, stating that “the alteration from being a single, independent man to going into marriage and then having children is life-changing.”

Prince William also added that his and Middleton’s son “George is a right little rascal sometimes, he keeps me on my toes, but he’s a sweet boy.” About Charlotte, the couple’s youngest at present, Prince William added that he is learning and that it is very different raising a daughter.

Although Prince William and Kate Middleton share their own parenting struggles as a means to support, encourage, and offer insight to parents, the couple often draws criticism due to the vastly different circumstance that surrounds the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge daily in comparison to the average parent who struggles to pay bills and find childcare, in addition to many other adversities.

After Prince William’s appearance on the program in Vietnam, viewers weighed in on social media. One Twitter user wrote “yeah must be really hard not having to worry abt money (sic) + having staff to look after ur kids,” as the publication shares.

Despite having obvious critics, Prince William and Kate Middleton still remain one of the world’s most adored couples and many are appreciative of the couple’s ability to make themselves identifiable to the masses.

