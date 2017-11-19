‘Saturday Night Live’ Videos: ‘Come Back, Barack’ Begs For Obama, Weekend Update Hits ‘B*****s’ Trump, Franken

Saturday Night Live tackled a variety of political topics on Saturday, November 18, with host Chance the Rapper celebrating his first time as host of SNL. Chance noted that he has been a part of the comedy show in the past as a musical guest, but Saturday’s appearance represented the first time he had to “talk and stuff” on the show. Chance joked about donating $1 million to Chicago schools, but being told by his accountant that he didn’t have $1 million to donate. Therefore, he attempted to create a song for Thanksgiving that would become a holiday classic like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” song. Chance quipped that Mariah constantly sings the song at Christmastime simply to be able to afford a third assistant who gets instructions from her second assistant.

SNL took a humorous look at an R&B version of a song that begged former President Barack Obama to return to the White House. The trio De-Von-Tré, comprised of Chance the Rapper, Kenan Thompson, and newcomer Chris Redd, did their best “D*** In a Box” impression of a Boyz II Men type of 1990s group crooning about wanting their former love to return to them.

Chance The Rapper really wants Barack Obama back. #ChanceonSNL https://t.co/LQ0wa9jUOC — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) November 19, 2017

Chance sang about President Donald Trump not even having a dog in the White House. Kenan spoke over the track about constitutional rules and regulations.

The “Weekend Update” segment of SNL turned to current events when anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che spoke about all of the sexual assault allegations dogging folks like Senator Al Franken. Che noted the hypocrisy of President Trump chiding Franken, in light of Trump’s own sexual assault allegations.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made another appearance, as played by Kate McKinnon, whose possum tail once again showed up. Kate spoke of eating a litter of nine animals for Thanksgiving in the sketch.

Another portion of “Weekend Update” featured Che and Kyle Mooney riffing on a character called Bruce Chandling, who gave his rendition of earlier Thanksgiving celebrations. The Association of British Scrabble players banned a player for cheating, so that topic was covered as well. Pete Davidson made an appearance on SNL as well.

[Featured Image by Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images]