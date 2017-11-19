‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Responsible For Crystal Killing Zack?

Zack is about to face his end in the hands of Crystal, but did Victor made her do it? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor will be blamed for Zack’s death.

On Monday, Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) will shot Zack (Ryan Ashton) at the back just as he was about to pull the trigger to kill Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Scott (Daniel Hall). Abby and Scott will be able to return to their loved ones, but Victor (Eric Braeden) will face some trouble. Social media buzz would suggest that he used Crystal to his advantage and that he is responsible she took Zack down, spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal, via Celeb Dirty Laundry. It is something Victor is capable of doing so the accusations went out quickly. Victor would order Neil (Kristoff St. John) to fix the issue.

Later on, Sharon (Sharon Case) will inform Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) about what her sister just did. Scott will tell her she might not be able to see Crystal again.

Meanwhile, at Newman Enterprises, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Abby and Victor will have a confrontation about Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) appointment as the company’s new COO. While Victor is sorry that Abby got blindsided, he will insist that Victoria deserves the position. Abby will argue that she can get things done, but Victor will point out her mistake of bringing Zack in. She will remind him though that he vetted Zack and gave his approval. Nonetheless, she will argue that this would not happen again.

Elsewhere, Abby and Scott will agree to keep secret whatever happened between them while they were facing danger and to go back to the kind of relationship they had before that. Scott will tell Sharon she was all he could think of while facing death, and Sharon will tell him she felt intense emotions as well. However, fans may wonder if there is a possibility that Abby and Scott would be a couple, as Scott has been drawn closer to Abby in the past weeks. But Abby would have to deal with how her boyfriend Zack turned out to be a different person that she thought him to be. She might beat herself up for what happened.

Abby and Zack have unfinished business today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/xoaT7lip1O — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 17, 2017

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]