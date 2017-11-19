David Cassidy ‘Hoping And Waiting’ For A Liver Transplant, Gets Support From Famous Friends And Fans

David Cassidy is in critical condition and suffering from kidney and liver failure, but the Partridge Family heartthrob has a beacon of hope as he lays in a Florida hospital bed surrounded by his family. According to Us Weekly, Cassidy has been “in and out” of a coma and is hoping that a liver transplant can save his life.

“He is currently conscious and surrounded by family,” David Cassidy’s rep told Us.

“He is hoping and waiting for a liver transplant, if he happens to get one in time, the prognosis is still up in the air.”

David Cassidy’s son Beau, his ex-wife Sue Shifrin, and his brother Patrick Cassidy are reportedly at the hospital with him, and another Cassidy brother is en route to the hospital. In addition to Patrick, David Cassidy has two other half-brothers, Shaun and Ryan Cassidy. In addition, David’s daughter, Arrow actress Katie Cassidy, reportedly left a Heroes Villains Fan Fest in Atlanta after receiving the news of her father’s condition.

The source told Us that while David Cassidy was in an induced coma, he has been “in and out of consciousness.”

“He is on pain medication to keep him comfortable,” the Cassidy insider said. “He is receiving an outpouring of support and everyone is praying for his recovery.”

David Cassidy was rushed to a Fort Lauderdale hospital four days ago. While initial reports had the 67-year-old Partridge Family superstar on his deathbed, David’s publicist JoAnn Geffen told the Associated Press David’s outcome is dependent on the possibility of a liver transplant. Cassidy’s rep confirmed he is in a private room, conscious, and surrounded by loves ones, but there is nothing “imminent” about his condition. Doctors are hoping to “keep him as well as they can until they can find another liver.”

David Cassidy is receiving an outpouring of support from famous friends, including actress Jackie Hoffman and singer Jimmy Osmond, who offered prayers for David and his family. In addition, David Cassidy’s fans took to social media to offer messages of support for the ’70s teen idol.

Prayers for my friend #DavidCassidy and his family right now. — Jimmy Osmond (@jimmyosmond) November 19, 2017

Best wishes to David Cassidy, the first boy I ever loved. — Tricia (@Tricia51_) November 18, 2017

You when a good time to send #ThoughtsAndPrayers is? When David Cassidy is in critical condition after multiple organ failure and there's literally nothing else you can actually do.

Get well soon, David! — Edan Clay ???? (@EdanClay) November 18, 2017

While David Cassidy’s Partridge Family TV brother, Danny Bonaduce, has not yet spoken out, earlier this year he urged fans to support David after he revealed he was suffering from dementia.

“David Cassidy once had a bigger fan club than Elvis & the Beatles.” Danny tweeted. “If you’re a fan, now is a great time to send him your love & best wishes.”

David Cassidy once had a bigger fan club than Elvis & the Beatles. If you're a fan, now is a great time to send him your love & best wishes. — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) February 21, 2017

David Cassidy is best known for his role as singing son Keith Partridge in the 1970s television series The Partridge Family. David and his stepmom Shirley Jones recorded 10 albums for The Partridge Family, which featured bubblegum hits “I Think I Love You” and “I Woke Up in Love This Morning.” Cassidy also juggled a successful solo career that spawned eight solo albums, selling more than 30 million records with many more hit songs, including “Cherish.”

You can see David Cassidy talking about his heartbreaking dementia diagnosis below.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA]