WWE NXT blew fans away once again with a hugely popular and critically acclaimed NXT TakeOver event. This show featured the return of the classic WCW event WarGames, as well as two title changes on the show. However, one of the title changes occurred with some controversy. While no one is saying who was supposed to walk out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames with the WWE NXT Championship, it ended up as Andrade “Cien” Almas, who pinned Drew McIntyre for the title. The change was a shock to fans but a bigger surprise was that McIntyre possible tore his bicep in the match, the injury causing the planned end to change.

The Drew McIntyre Injury

When the WWE NXT championship match between Drew McIntyre and Andrade “Cien” Almas ended, things didn’t look good for McIntyre in the ring. While Almas celebrated the biggest win of his WWE career, a doctor and the referee checked on Drew.

McIntyre waived them off but was having a bit of trouble regaining his composure and it looked like he was hurt pretty bad. Triple H confirmed it after the match in a YouTube post-show interview with the head of NXT after TakeOver: WarGames ended. According to Triple H, it looked like Drew McIntyre suffered a torn bicep.

This injury was also touched on when former WWE superstar and former ECW champion Taz took to Twitter after watching the show. According to Taz, it looked like Drew McIntyre tore a bicep on the finish when he was holding the ropes. Taz said he suffered the same injury and it could be a separation in the base of his bicep.

I dont normally do this on here but i just watch the #NXTTakeOver Championship match, looked to me like @DMcIntyreWWE might've torn his bicep on the finish as he held the rope. Could separation in base of his Bicep. Been there, it sucks for Drew. head up brother. — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) November 19, 2017

There is no telling if Andrade “Cien” Almas was booked to win the WWE NXT championship from Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, or if an audible was called after the injury occurred. However, the fact is that Almas is the new champion and the future for McIntyre is cloudy.

Drew McIntyre Talks Injury

There is no telling how long the injury will keep Drew McIntyre out of action. However, for fans who expect Drew to make the immediate jump to the main roster now that the title is off him, an interview after NXT TakeOver: WarGames hints at other things.

In a backstage interview, Drew McIntyre said that he is not sure what happened with the injury itself but he will wait to see what doctors say about the timetable for his return. With that said, McIntyre said that his goal is to return from the injury and win back his WWE NXT championship.

[Featured Image by WWE]