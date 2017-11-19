Tiny Harris, T.I. Divorce Drama: Friend Confirms Whether They Plan To Split Despite Summer Reunion

Tiny Harris has been making headlines for her confusing marriage with T.I. throughout the past 11 months since initially filing to divorce her husband, but over the summer things had changed up.

The singer confirmed on the Wendy Williams Show that she had been able to work things out with the rapper and the couple was actively trying to get their marriage back on track after calling off plans to split for good.

However, in recent weeks, Tiny Harris and T.I. have been notably distant from one another, with the latter rarely being seen with the woman he claims to be the love of his life.

It quickly raised concerns that the couple couldn’t work out their differences and were heading for yet another split, but in a new interview with Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live!, Kandi Burruss, friend, and member of Xscape, stressed something rather important.

“Y’all ain’t broken up,” Kandi said while directly looking at Tiny Harris after being questioned on whether or not she was still with her rapper husband.

Kandi, who’s been a close friend to Tiny Harris for well over two decades, clearly would know what’s going on in the household of the Harris family, so it definitely seems like things are still good between the two.

My Sugar & Spice @heiressdharris & #Richie Double Trouble Fr #CousinLife #MyChicken #MyToots ???????? A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Nov 17, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

Tiny does stress, however, that having tried to get back on good terms with former partners has proven itself to be quite difficult, which is why she brands the reconciliation as a work in progress.

Tiny strongly hints at her marriage being nowhere near perfect. With everything that’s happened, allowing a person back into your life after filing to divorce them isn’t an easy thing, especially if the reasons for the initial breakup are still happening now.

Fans would be aware that Tiny Harris had allegedly accused T.I. of cheating on her, leading her to file for divorce, and though infidelity might no longer be a thing the two are quarreling about, the idea of being cheated on in the past may still be hurting Tiny.

Both Tiny Harris and T.I. have remained extremely quiet about their reunion and they plan on keeping it that way, the source concludes.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]