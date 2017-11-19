Khloe Kardashian To Confirm Pregnancy In ‘KUWTK’ Special — When To Expect Baby Bump Announcement

Khloe Kardashian is expected to show off her growing baby bump in a Keeping Up With the Kardashians special, according to reports.

Sources allege that there will be a photo shoot, which will be one of the first times Khloe felt it was appropriate to finally show fans what they’ve been wanting to see, her full bump on display.

It’s believed that Khloe Kardashian has been hesitating for the longest time on whether to show her baby bump or not because she’s been somewhat paranoid about complications with pregnancies, and it would devastate her if she was to face something like that.

But now that she’s said to be five months along, Khloe Kardashian feels confident enough to share the news, which will finally put rumors to rest on whether or not she’s expecting.

Khloe Kardashian has been hiding under loose clothing for the past couple of weeks, but in this photo shoot, the reality star wore the complete opposite and made sure her baby bump was noticeable from every angle.

The 33-year-old is beyond happy right now being at the stage of her life where she’s expecting her first child with the love of her life, Tristan Thompson, whom she has been living with for the past couple of months.

How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Tristan is also ecstatic about the pregnancy news and reportedly can’t wait to start a family with Khloe Kardashian in just months to come.

The socialite will be spending most of her time in Cleveland, where her boyfriend continues to play for the Cavaliers, while her business meetings will remain in Los Angeles.

Flying back and forth may become a struggle for Khloe Kardashian, especially once she has given birth to her baby, but for the time being, there’s nothing else she can do about that — she wants to be in Cleveland as much as she can to be with her man.

FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people… my surprise party ???? man, everyone was sooooo good at keeping that secret! Hrush, Jen and Tristan were so calm, cool and collected during glam ???? I need to watch you sneaks lol That was such an epic night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Kylie Jenner is vaguely mentioned by the source as someone who didn’t feel all that confident with the Christmas card shoot.

It’s unclear whether the 20-year-old even showed off her own bump for the photos or whether she’ll continue to keep fans guessing.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]