Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Marriage Rumors: ‘The Voice’ Coach Planning For Family Amid Pregnancy Rumors?

Blake Shelton seems ready to finally tie the knot with Gwen Stefani, it has been alleged.

The couple, who have been seeing one another for almost two years, are still head over heels in love with one another, and though Blake’s previous marriage with Miranda Lambert didn’t work out, he’s confident when it comes to Gwen.

Sources reveal that the country singer feels prepared for the new journey he’s bound to start with Stefani, whom he has reportedly called the love of his life.

The twosome is extremely supportive of one another, whether it comes to their personal lives or their careers — they only want to see each other do well and succeed in every aspect that life has to offer them.

With Shelton also not having any children of his own, it’s believed that Blake is hoping to marry Gwen in the hopes that they can start planning for a family together in the near future because it goes without saying that the Voice mentor loves being around kids.

Insiders tell the publication that during Gwen’s forthcoming Christmas special, Blake Shelton is considering to not only surprise his girlfriend by supporting her at the gig, but also get on one knee and present her with an engagement ring.

If you’ve bought presale tickets to the Country Music Freaks Tour, make sure you redeem your digital copy of #TexomaShore that comes with your ticket! A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:29am PST

They are absolutely crazy in love with one another, the source continued to add, saying that neither one of them sees a reason as to why they should wait any longer when it comes to their future together.

Gwen and Blake Shelton are both convinced that they’ll remain together for years to come, and seeing how well the country star has been able to adapt to Stefani’s own kids have made the singer realize that the man she’s with now is whom she wants to remain committed to.

It’s further added that the talk of marriage isn’t something new to Blake Shelton and his partner. But considering that they’ve both been married before, it’s believed that if they do go on to tie the knot, the ceremony will be very small — neither one of them is interested in doing anything extravagant with a gigantic guest list.

It’ll be intimate with the attendance of close family and friends.

[Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images]