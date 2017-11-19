What Is Serena Williams And Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian’s Net Worth

Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian, have a sizeable net worth. Having just tied the knot at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, their wedding ceremony was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment industry. A-listers included Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki as well as Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor-in-chief. Their ceremony is said to have cost a whopping $1 million. She walked down the aisle in a stunning $3.5 million Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen ball gown dress.

His Net Worth

Alexis Ohanian has an estimated net worth of about $9 million. Most of it can be attributed to his tech investment ventures, with one of the most notable ones being Reddit, which he co-founded in 2005. The site currently boasts about 500 million visitors a month and is widely estimated to be worth about a billion dollars. Through Initialized Capital, a company he co-founded in 2010, he has actively been involved in making seed investments in promising start-ups. Some of the companies that have benefited from this include Cruise, Zenefits, Opendoor, and Instacart.

Her Net Worth

Serena Williams has an estimated net worth of about $170 million, according to The Richest. A world-renowned professional tennis player, she has been able to consistently stay at the top of the sport. Born on September 26, 1981, in Saginaw, Michigan, she was involved in the sport from the age of three with her parents, Richard Williams and Oracene Price, mentoring and coaching her and sister Venus Williams. Between the years 2002 and 2017, she was ranked the No. 1 best female player in the world by The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and is widely regarded to be the all-time best.

Serena Williams weds Alexis Ohanian in the presence of Beyoncé https://t.co/mJ4aipi36M pic.twitter.com/c5dhGMIPkb — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 17, 2017

About her relationship with Alexis Ohanian, the two got engaged in December 2016. They had kept their relationship a secret for many months prior to their engagement. They apparently began their relationship in 2015, at a time when the entertainment world was much more obsessed with a probable Drake and Serena union. This was following the Canadian rapper’s presence at some of her games. It was not until Halloween last year that dating rumors really started to heat up, following an Instagram post of her and Ohanian in bear costumes.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]