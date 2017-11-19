WWE News: ‘NXT TakeOver: WarGames’ Results Feature New Champions Crowned

On Saturday night, the WWE got fans ready for Survivor Series with a warmup as NXT TakeOver: WarGames was under the spotlight in San Antonio, Texas. It featured the return of Shawn Michaels to the ring, but to work as an official in a match, as well as several new champions being crowned before the night was over. Here are the latest of the NXT TakeOver: WarGames results for Saturday’s big event.

As reported by Cageside Seats‘ Geno Mrosko, the first big championship change of the night was a foregone conclusion for the women’s division of NXT. Several months ago, Asuka vacated the NXT Women’s Championship due to a real injury issue but said it was because she was headed to the main roster. She’s now there, and four of her former NXT rivals squared off on Saturday night over the belt she left up for grabs.

The Fatal 4-Way match featured Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, and the Mae Young Classic Tournament winner Kairi Sane competing for the title. While Kairi Sane put up a valiant effort in the match throughout, it was Ember Moon who hit the Eclipse on both Royce and Cross. Ember pinned Nikki Cross and would soon after have the title handed to her by former opponent Asuka.

As seen in the Twitter photo below posted by Triple H, the other major title change came at the top of the NXT roster. Andrade Cien Almas has been on a hot winning streak ever since he’s become aligned with Zelina Vega. On Saturday night, he was able to unseat Drew McIntyre as the NXT Champion. McIntyre had been the reigning champion for 91 days, ever since defeating Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III back in August.

However, ProWrestling reported that Almas captured the win tonight via pinfall in a match lasting nearly 15 minutes. Late in the match, Drew hit the Claymore and had what looked like a winning pinfall but Wega was able to put Almas’ foot on the rope to break it up. Drew prepared for another Claymore finisher but ended up getting tangled on the ropes. Alma was able to hit the hanging spike DDT and pinned Drew to win the title. Could this signal a move back up to the WWE’s main roster soon for McIntyre?

The card featured plenty of other hot action in addition to the two championship changes. Early on, Ruby Riot picked up a singles win over Sonya Deville, while the WWE’s UK Champion Pete Dunne successfully defended his title against Johnny Gargano. Lars Sullivan defeated Kassius Ohno in a five-minute match. That was followed by a barnburner of a clash between Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream. Black picked up the win in over 14 minutes when he hit the Black Mass finisher for the pinfall.

A “WarGames Match” closed out the pay-per-view results with Undisputed Era defeating Authors of Pain and SAnitY inside two rings surrounded by a bigger than usual cage structure. Adam Cole picked up the win for his squad by hitting a flying knee on SAnitY’s Eric Young. NXT TakeOver: WarGames was held Saturday night at Houston’s Toyota Center.

