Queen Elizabeth’s Wedding Celebration Photos Mark 70 Years With Prince Philip Mountbatten

Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip Mountbatten took place on November 20, 1947, and the happy couple has released photos to commemorate their 70-year wedding anniversary. Adding to this, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip can also celebrate 78 years of romance.

According to Telegraph, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip released their 70th anniversary photos a few days before November 20, and the couple planned to spend their special day with a quiet ceremony.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Prince Philip, currently 96, officially retired from frequent public appearances in 2016. For this reason, it is not surprising that he did not plan a large party with Queen Elizabeth for their 70th wedding anniversary.

It can be difficult for Queen Elizabeth fans to imagine that when she announced she would marry Prince Philip Mountbatten, she was still fresh from having truck grease under her fingernails and was known for a short period of time as Second Subaltern Elizabeth Windsor.

According to History, before Queen Elizabeth was still a princess but not yet married to Prince Philip, she was trained by the British Army to work on engines for trucks used during World War II.

Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth had to beg her father to let her join the war efforts, and Her Majesty’s addition to the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service at age 18 was her father’s compromise.

After World War II, Prince Philip did not immediately get married to Queen Elizabeth and instead spent many months scouring the Far East for prisoners of war in his private destroyer plane called Whelp.

During those years after the war, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth sent many letters, but the public did not know she had a potential marriage partner for at least a couple of years.

In fact, Queen Elizabeth’s courtship with Prince Philip can be traced back eight years before they actually got married.

According to historical records, Queen Elizabeth started developing a crush on Prince Philip after they met in 1939 at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth when Her Majesty was around 13-years-old. After their initial meeting in 1939, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip started a long series of letter-writing exchanges.

Although her father forbade her from marrying Prince Philip until she was 21, Queen Elizabeth announced her engagement to Prince Philip Mountbatten of Greece and Denmark on July 9, 1947.

Married on November 20, 1947, six days before their first wedding anniversary, Queen Elizabeth gave birth to Prince Charles on November 14, 1948.

