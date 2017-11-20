Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Star Reveals Why She Stopped Worrying About Shedding Off Pounds

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss happened in her effort to achieve a healthier version of herself. The Gilmore Girls star has been spotted looking a lot happier and healthier these days, and it’s all because of her impressive body transformation. Although her journey is obviously successful, the Ghostbusters actress revealed that she has stopped worrying about dropping off the pounds.

The 47-year-old actress is reminding everyone that it is absolutely amazing to have finally done something good for the sake of health. Melissa McCarthy may still have a long way to go, but she is definitely proud to show off her hard work.

When it comes to body goals, Melissa McCarthy’s name was certainly not included on the list before. She was also one of the least expected actresses that fashion lovers would get their inspiration from. However, the Gilmore Girls star has turned that around with her impressive weight loss and even created a fashion line.

Melissa McCarthy was completely aware that her previous weight was just too much for her body and age to handle. Instead of leaving things as they were and just keep going on with her life as an overweight woman, the Bridesmaids actress finally decided to do something about it that might have saved her life.

Melissa McCarthy created a fashion line.

While some Hollywood stars would easily prefer to skip the long process by going under the knife, Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss was a result of her dedication and hard work. Just like any other diet secrets, the funny actress found one that works for her and stuck to it.

Now that Melissa McCarthy has finally figured out how to balance her new lifestyle, she eventually learned to loosen up. Although she still does all the necessary things for her regimen, like eating healthy and doing exercise, the Cook Off star revealed that she has “stopped worrying about [losing weight].”

Surprisingly, not taking things too seriously appears to be working for Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss journey. “I think there’s something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked,” she said.

Although Melissa McCarthy has never shared the exact weight that she lost, multiple reports revealed that the Ghostbusters actress has already dropped 75 pounds or even more.

