WWE Rumors: Possible ‘Survivor Series’ Spoilers For Alexa Bliss Vs. Charlotte?

When Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view arrives from Houston, Texas, it will feature multiple champions in action but no titles up for grabs, except one. While WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will meet in a “Champion vs. Champion” match, they won’t be competing for each other’s titles. However, there’s still “Ms. Money in the Bank” Carmella lurking around with that briefcase containing a title shot. Could she cash in at Sunday’s Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view?

On Sunday, the WWE Leaks website reported that oddsmakers from Kambi published their official odds on the likelihood of a successful cash-in for Sunday night. As of this report, the “Princess of Staten Island” actually had 3 to 1 odds for a successful cash in of her Money in the Bank briefcase. However, it was also listed as a successful cash-in on the WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. The concept is one that would be something different since Carmella is currently a part of the WWE SmackDown Live roster, and the champion on her brand is Charlotte Flair.

It was believed by most fans that since this past year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view was a SmackDown-exclusive event, it meant that the briefcase winners could only cash in on champions from their brand. “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin unsuccessfully tried to cash in his briefcase on former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal several months ago.

With that said, it’s always possible there’s some strange fine print in the contract Carmella’s briefcase has inside of it, or that WWE never truly specified which championship she can cash in to win. Carmella could basically hijack the Raw women’s title and take it over to SmackDown Live, or simply choose to join the Monday Night brand with some type of surprise trade or free agent move.

The first-ever “Ms. Money in the Bank” recently disassociated herself with sidekick James Ellsworth who was released by WWE this past week. She’ll also be among the five-woman team for the Team SmackDown side of things in the 5-on-5 women’s elimination match, but it’s not expected she’ll be a sole survivor or on the winning side. To date, Carmella never held the NXT Women’s title and has yet to win any of the women’s championships since her arrival at the main roster. Depending on the order of matches on the WWE Survivor Series card, and how things play out for Carmella, she could very well be walking out as a new women’s champion.

WWE’s Survivor Series 2017 will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday night with live coverage from WWE Network and participating cable TV providers.

[Featured Image by WWE]