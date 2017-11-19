‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Jennifer Gareis Returns As Donna This Holiday?

A recent photo from the set of The Bold and the Beautiful reveals that Jennifer Gareis is reprising her role as Donna Logan. Or it is just someone that looks like Gareis?

Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful, recently shared a photo of herself and John McCook (Eric) on Instagram after they filmed a Christmas special episode. There was a photobomber behind Katherine who looks quite a bit like Jennifer Gareis, who played her on-screen sister Donna, per Soaps In Depth.

As Christmas is a perfect time for family members to come home, it is possible that Donna is coming back to town for a short visit. Gareis may also be back for an extended time as Aaron D. Spears has signed a new contract with the soap to return as Justin, and Donna might try to reconnect with her ex-husband. Soaps In Depth spoilers also suggest she might try to stir things up between Eric and Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Donna last appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful in October 2016 to attend Bill and Brooke’s wedding. She was also present at the soap’s 30th anniversary earlier this year.

Obba Babatunde (Julius Avant), Anna Maria Horsford (Vivienne Avant), and Reign Edwards (Nicole) are also visiting The Bold and the Beautiful this coming Thanksgiving, according to Soaps.com. Julius and Vivienne were last seen in town in September while Nicole has been living in Paris with husband Zende, played by Rome Flynn. Flynn, however, already left the soap in August, so Nicole is not coming home with Zende.

Meanwhile, fans are also hoping to see Hope back on the canvas. It was previously portrayed by Kim Matula, but as the actress does not seem interested to reprise her role, the character might be recast. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that as Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) marriage is on the rocks, Hope would add to the drama.

Bradley Bell, B&B‘s head writer and executive producer, hinted that he will bring back some old favorites, but they might be all recasts, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Unfortunately, these do not include Thomas (Pierson Fode) and Zende yet. Moreover, Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) and Maya (Karla Mosley) will be off the canvas for the time being.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]