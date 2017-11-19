Kanye West Refused Seeing Beyonce At Serena Williams’ Wedding, Opted Not To Attend Bash

Kanye West purposely didn’t show up to Serena Williams’ wedding over his ongoing feud with Beyonce and Jay Z, it’s been alleged.

After his rather embarrassing and shocking diss towards Beyonce last year, when he claimed that the singer bribed award shows for certain prizes if they want her to perform, Kanye West hasn’t been on great terms with Bey or her husband.

The trio has had endless fallouts since then, including drama concerning Tidal contracts, with Kanye feeling as if he wasn’t paid enough for the streams and subscriptions he had accumulated with exclusive releases, among other things.

Given that Serena Williams’ wedding was all about happiness and joy, Kanye West certainly didn’t seem in the mood to put on a character in front of his celebrity pals since the woman he’s said to be feuding with was also going to be in attendance.

Things between Kanye West and Jay Z are still frosty, and one of the reasons is because of the infamous dig the rapper had made about Beyonce and her supposed claim to win awards at music shows.

Letting Kim Kardashian attend the event alone was awkward in itself, but seeing that the reality star doesn’t have any particular problems with Beyonce, there didn’t seem to be a reason why the reality star wouldn’t have showed up.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Kanye has always gushed about Bey and Jay being like family to him, but after the incidents that have transpired over the past 12 months, things have tremendously changed as far as the relationship they share is concerned.

In fact, it was said that Beyonce felt victimized after being shamed by Kanye for not arranging play dates with each other’s children, whom West says have never met.

It seemed strange for the rapper considering that Beyonce and Jay Z didn’t happen to live far away from the home he shared with Kim at the time, adding that the Hollywood couple didn’t even bother checking on Kardashian following her Paris robbery.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

All in all, Kanye West came under the impression that his supposed friends weren’t there for him when he needed them, and it wasn’t to do with anything concerning finances.

Whether Beyonce, Jay, Kim, and Kanye West can get on good terms following so much history has yet to be determined.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]