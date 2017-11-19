Putin’s Friend Docks $500 Million Russian Submarine Yacht Near Mar-A-Lago Before Trump’s Thanksgiving Visit

The yacht of an interesting ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Port of Palm Beach, approximately eight miles away from Mar-a-Lago, and it has caused tongues to begin wagging. According to the Palm Beach Post, President Donald Trump is planning to spend Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago Club, therefore, the presence of the yacht of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich on Friday afternoon has brought buzz to the area and beyond.

The yacht is an impressive one. Pictured above, the Eclipse enjoyed the distinction of being the largest private yacht on Earth when it was photographed in 2013, in New York City. The boat was estimated to cost $1.5 billion in U.S. dollars during that time, according to the Associated Press description of the image, although the Palm Beach Post places the most recent value of the yacht at $400 million to $500 million.

The huge ship has room enough for a crew of nearly 100 people and enjoys a helipad, pool, and submarine. However, the proximity to the so-called “Winter White House” that is Mar-a-Lago is what is gaining attention for the yacht. The yacht sailed past the Bahamas and arrived at 1:15 p.m., with original plans to remain docked until December 5. The Eclipse may not remain that long, due to another huge floating ship scheduled to arrive. The Russian submarine is scheduled to soon travel south on the Intracoastal Waterway, toward downtown West Palm Beach, which is an alarming fact to consider.

As seen in the above photo, President Vladimir Putin and the oil tycoon who is Abramovich spoke during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow in 2005. Putin showed his support for the billionaire soccer club owner. Abramovich is currently No. 139 on the Forbes list of the world’s richest people, with a net worth valued at $9.5 billion.

Jared Kushner has previously met with Abramovich during other times, but it’s not clear if the 51-year-old Abramovich will enjoy time with President Trump over the Thanksgiving holiday. Although the yacht equipped with a submarine might be a controversial appearance, yachts of those size appearing near Palm Beach are also being called a good thing for the economy.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]