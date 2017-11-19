Man Arrested For Allegedly Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby, Toddler In Vehicle At Fort Myers Strip Club Parking Lot

A 23-year-old man in Lehigh Acres, Florida, was arrested for allegedly leaving his 3-month-old baby and a toddler inside his vehicle, according to Miami Herald. On November 10, Willie Lee Jordan, Jr. went to Scarlett’s Cabaret, a strip club in Fort Myers, but he was turned away for a dress code violation.

Jordan reportedly returned sometime later properly dressed, and he was able to make it inside. Unbeknownst to the bouncers, he had allegedly left his two children — a 3-month-old baby boy and a 3-year-old boy — inside of his SUV.

The strip club’s management team wasn’t made aware of the two children left inside of Jordan’s vehicle until a short time later. It was reported that a customer at the strip club heard a baby crying inside one of the vehicles in the parking lot.

When the customer approached the vehicle, he found the two children in the back seat of the vehicle — the infant was purportedly found upside down in his car seat.

Officers with the Fort Myers Police Department were notified of the incident, but before their arrival, staff was able to get the toddler to unlock the door.

In an effort to locate the caretaker of the two children found inside the vehicle, the strip club’s management team stopped the dancers and made an announcement. That’s when Jordan quickly left the club and was greeted by officers outside.

Child neglect charges filed after two kids found unattended in Florida strip club parking lot https://t.co/evnuDOC3XA — FOX 47 News (@FOX47News) November 18, 2017

Jordan told police officials that he was only inside of the club for a minute, but Scarlett’s general manager, Christopher Mays, stated that he was inside for 30 or 40 minutes without ever leaving the building to check on the two children in the vehicle.

Jordan was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail on a $10,000 bond just shortly before 4 a.m. He is facing charges of two counts of child neglect. After posting bail, he was released the following day.

The strip club’s general manager called the incident devastating, saying that “it really opens your eyes to what goes on in this world, how nasty things can be.”

It is unclear if Jordan has an attorney at this time, but the Department of Children and Families will be conducting an investigation.

[Featured Image by Thea Design/iStock]