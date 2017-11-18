The McLaren 720S, The Tesla Model S P100D Killer, Just Smoked A Lamborghini Huracan Performante On A Drag Race

The McLaren 720 has pretty much developed a reputation for being a hypercar that is masquerading as a supercar. Quite affordable by supercar standards and insanely fast, the McLaren 720S has definitively beaten practically all of the drag strip monsters it has ever come across.

Currently, the McLaren 720S’ victims include vehicles like the Tesla Model S P100D and the Lamborghini Huracan, cars that are no joke on the drag strip. The Tesla Model S P100D, for one, recently won the World’s Greatest Drag Race, and its powerful Ludicrous+ Mode enables the EV to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, as stated in a MotorTrend report.

Such specs, however, mattered very little to the McLaren 720S. During its drag races against the P100D, the 720S took just a couple of seconds to overtake the EV champion, before unceremoniously leaving it in the dust.

A supercharged Lamborghini Huracan pretty much suffered the same fate. While the Lambo was no joke, it looked like it was standing still next to the angry and intense acceleration of the Model S P100D.

Now, the latest challenge to McLaren’s formidable supercar has emerged, with the range-topping Lamborghini Huracan Performante stepping up to dethrone the ICE monster, as noted in a CarBuzz report.

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is one of the best ICE cars out there, setting a lap record on the Nurburgring during its tests. The attractive Lambo also boasts some of the most advanced aero ever featured in a supercar.

Apart from this, the Huracan Performance is equipped with a 5.2-liter V10 engine and a seven-speed gearbox. That’s a lot of power for a car, and it has enabled the Lamborghini to soundly beat many competitors before.

Compared to the Lamborghini Huracan Performance, the McLaren 720S is equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 engine. While having a smaller engine, however, the McLaren’s raw horsepower on tap exceeds that of the Lamborghini, with the latter getting 710 hp to its rear wheels and the former getting 640 hp to all its wheels.

As could be seen in a recent video from noted YouTuber racing channel DragTimes, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante ended up in the same place as its predecessors — far behind the McLaren 720S. Brooks, the man who runs the YouTube channel, opted to do multiple races between the two supercars, and the 720S came out on top every single time.

At least for now, it seems like the McLaren 720S is pretty much unbeatable. Watch the race below.

[Featured Image by i viewfinder/Shutterstock]