Serena Williams PDAs With Alexis Ohanian On Way To Honeymoon, Baby Daughter Steals Show At Wedding & Instagram

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian tied their knot this Thursday only in a way that a power couple. It was a grand affair, inspired by Beauty and the Beast and New Orleans vibrant culture, attended by their baby daughter and other Hollywood A-listers. But it looks like it’s all behind them now as the tennis star and Reddit founder jetted off to their honeymoon this weekend. While the destination for their first trip as a married couple has not been revealed, it looks like the couple is not shy about PDA on the route.

The 36-year-old bride and 34-year-old groom only had two hundred guests at their wedding, but they certainly made them count. Some of the guests included “Beyoncé and her mom, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Anna Wintour and Kim Kardashian West,” according to Today, a crowd that definitely could make for an interesting reality TV show. The former world number one wore “a stunning Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen ball gown” as she said her vows and changed into an equally poofy “Donatella Versace gown” for her first dance.

While she was too busy to Instagram on her own wedding night, it looks like her husband, who made his name and money online, knew how to budget his time so that he can properly thank his wife.

“You are the greatest of all time, not just in the sport–I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment. And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today. And I am so grateful, and I am so in love.”

???????????????? ???? @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.???? (@alexisohanian) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:37am PST

But the person that really stole the show was not Beyonce nor Anna Wintour, but Serena’s baby daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. During the ceremony, she was held by Serena’s mother and watched it intently. The couple’s first picture as married partners revealed that they decided to include their daughter.

Official. ???? @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.???? (@alexisohanian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

It looks like the wedding magic is continuing for the newlyweds. They were spotted taking off for their honeymoon the next morning and it looks like Alexis could not resist himself.

“Serena’s web mogul hubby helped his newly-minted wife onto the plane with a gentle hand on her backside while carrying daughter Alexis in a carrier,” reports Daily Mail.

Serena and Alexis have done a lot of traveling as a couple already. They had their first encounter in Italy, got engaged in Rome and have been spotted all over the world as she competed in tennis tournaments in Australia, France, the UK and the U.S. The couple has a penchant for European cities so it would be interesting to see where they ended up for their honeymoon.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]