Sue Shifrin: David Cassidy’s Ex-Wife, Ugly Divorce In Spotlight During His Battle With Organ Failure

Sue Shifrin had a tumultuous marriage to former teen idol David Cassidy, a relationship that has been thrust back into the spotlight as the singer is reportedly on his deathbed.

A report this weekend noted that David Cassidy is suffering organ failure and listed in grave condition. The New York Daily News reported that he is in desperate need of a liver transplant and that his health had been steadily declining for more than two months.

The grave turn in health has shined a spotlight on the many relationships Cassidy had throughout his life, including his recently ended marriage to Sue Shifrin. The two were married in 1991 and enjoyed many happy years together, but it fell apart and led to their divorce last year.

As Radar Online reported, Shifrin filed for divorce in Broward County, Florida, in 2014. The proceedings spread out over two years, with many ugly allegations from both sides including Cassidy’s criminal investigation for an alleged hit and run.

As the divorce proceedings stretched on, David Cassidy also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with more than $2 million in debts and various assets including his $3 million mansion in Fort Lauderdale and two lots in the Bahamas that he bought for $387,000 each. Sue Shifrin got involved in the case, demanding that Cassidy keep her informed if he sold any of the assets or properties. Shifrin also got a cut when the couple sold their mansion for $2 million.

While David Cassidy was the prototypical teen idol who maintained his popularity throughout his career, his onetime wife followed a different path. While she gained fame as a songwriter who penned a number of hit songs, the 67-year-old Shifrin later became an executive national vice president for Arbonne, a company that sells health and wellness products.

David Cassidy 'conscious' after being admitted to hospital with organ failure https://t.co/zUyxOMkbnq — Evening Standard (@standardnews) November 18, 2017

In the months after the divorce from Sue Shifrin was finalized, David Cassidy saw a rapid and very public decline in his health. After a public appearance in which many fans thought he looked drunk, Cassidy announced that he was suffering from dementia, which both his mother and grandfather had suffered.

“I was in denial but a part of me always knew this was coming,” Cassidy said (via the Express), announcing that he was going to have to stop going on tour and making appearances. “I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been, without any distractions.”

As David Cassidy’s health declined and he reportedly entered his deathbed this week, there was even more focus on Sue Shifrin and the divorce that accompanied his sharp health decline. On Saturday evening, Shifrin’s name was trending on social media along with news of Cassidy’s health crisis.

