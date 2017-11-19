Josh Duggar Gets Thank You Video From Derick Dillard

Josh Duggar recently used his wallet to let Derick Dillard know that he still supports him in the wake of his Counting On firing. The oldest Duggar son and his brother-in-law are in the same boat now that they’ve both been banned from the show, but some critics were surprised to discover that Josh and Derick are on such good terms.

Last week, TLC announced that Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, would no longer be appearing on Counting On. The network’s decision to cut him from the show came after Derick tweeted transphobic remarks about another TLC star, 17-year-old LGBT activist Jazz Jennings. According to Romper, his decision to put the future of Counting On in jeopardy by attacking the transgender teenager upset a few unnamed members of the Duggar family. However, Josh Duggar clearly isn’t angry with his brother-in-law. In fact, Josh recently decided to help his fellow TLC outcast out by giving him money.

On Wednesday, Derick Dillard shared a YouTube video thanking Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, for donating to his controversial online fundraiser.

“Hey, Josh and Anna. Thank y’all so much for your generous gift toward our continuing ministry here at the Cross Church School of Ministry,” Derick says in the video. “It means a lot. Thank y’all so much.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Derick Dillard has been slammed for asking fans to pay for his enrollment in a year-long ministry program offered by his church. He set up a GoFundMe account, and he promised to reward all “Gold Level” donors who give him $50 or more with a personalized video like the one above. Anna and Josh Duggar’s names are not on the list of donors on Derick’s GoFundMe page, so the couple was likely responsible for making one of the anonymous donations. The only amounts listed from anonymous online donors that meet the $50 minimum for a video are $100, $200, and $50.

Some critics of the Duggar family were shocked that Derick would film a video for Josh, the man who sexually molested his wife.

“He publicly thanks his wife’s incestuous sexual assaulter for donating. This is beyond cruel and heinous. What and why would he do that….he can’t be that desperate to name people,” wrote one member of the Free Jinger web forum. “I don’t care if Josh gave him money because for any number of Josh’s reasons….but why publicize it.”

“Also, the video thanking Josh and Anna doesn’t help him at all; ‘look guys! A sexual predator/cheating a**hole/my wife’s rapist and his wife who has no choice but to stay with him gave me money!'” read another comment.

Pumped for this upcoming year of ministry @c3crosschurch If you're already back in Fayetteville, we'd love to see you tonight for the C3 Launch service at 8pm at Cross Church Fayetteville! #collegeministry #family #C3 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Jill Duggar has said that she’s forgiven her older brother for what he did to her over a decade ago, but Josh just recently put her and the three other sisters he molested — Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna — in an awkward position by trying to claim that he’s just as much of a victim as they are. Back in September, the four Duggar girls had to beg a judge to deny Josh’s request to join their privacy lawsuit against In Touch Weekly and various Arkansas officials. The Counting On stars had sued the defendants over the release of police reports describing the abuse that they suffered at Josh’s hands. As reported by E! News, Jill and her sisters filed legal documents saying that it would “traumatize” them if they were forced to sit next to their abuser in court.

Derick Dillard has never shared his personal feelings about Josh Duggar’s actions, but his “thank you” video may be evidence that he isn’t holding a grudge against his brother-in-law.

[Featured Image by Josh Duggar/Twitter]