Months after Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus confirmed their relationship in public, a source claimed that the couple is now engaged.

An insider exclusively told Life & Style that Affleck and Shookus are “completely in love” and got engaged in October. Their rumored engagement is known only to their closest friends.

The source revealed that the Justice League star and the Saturday Night Live producer are already looking for rings, but mutually decided to keep things under the radar. They also want to keep the engagement private for now so as to respect both of their families.

The source further claimed that the couple is discussing their wedding, which reportedly will be a private ceremony held most likely at Shookus’ home on the East Coast and attended only by close friends and family.

Although Affleck and Shookus have neither denied nor confirmed the rumors, Gossip Cop reported that it’s unlikely for the couple to get hitched anytime soon since Affleck’s divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Garner is still pending and Shookus’ divorce with estranged husband Kevin Miller hasn’t been finalized yet.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce in April this year. The couple is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three children, Samuel, Violet, and Seraphina, indicating that their split is amicable. Since their break up in 2015, Affleck and Garner have continued to co-parent their kids. More recently, the exes were spotted taking their kids trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Affleck is currently under fire for his involvement in the sexual misconduct scandal in Hollywood. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Affleck was particularly grilled about his connection to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. The 45-year-old actor said it was awful to see the extent of the assault Weinstein committed against women. Affleck himself was accused of groping by actress and former MTV host Hilarie Burton. He has since apologized for the incident and urged other men to be more mindful of their behavior and accountable for their actions.

Meanwhile, Affleck is currently promoting his latest movie, Justice League, and Shookus is giving him her full support. The film is currently in theaters and also stars Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher.

[Featured Image by Eric Jamison/AP Images]