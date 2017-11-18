Emily Ratajkowski Swears By No Diet, Just Good Genes From Mother As She Promotes Bikini Line On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski launched her own bikini line this week and it nearly broke the Internet. The 26-year-old actress debuted in the entertainment industry with a bang, appearing in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video completely nude. She also partnered with Kim Kardashian West in topless Instagram selfies to support the Free the Nipple campaign. And now, she is using the fame she has gained to make a mark in the swimsuit industry. Seeing how she uploads Instagram photos of herself in bikinis every few days, it may as well be in her own creations.

Emily Ratajkowski’s bikini line is called Inamorata, a cool mix of the word “love” in Spanish and a part of her last name. It represents her personal style well, featuring bikinis that are barely there and with lots of ties. Right now on the site, there are six looks available, each piece ranging from $75 to $160.

Designing swimsuits is kind of coming home for the actress-turned-model. Having grown up in San Diego, she embraces the SoCal lifestyle of wearing bikinis.

“When I was 16, sometimes I would literally wake up, not put on any clothes, and I’d put on a bathing suit and get coffees and burritos for the day,” she told Vogue Magazine.

“I also spent the time going to Majorca in the summer, and I saw women in all shapes and sizes, of all different ages, living in their bathing suits, cooking, eating, laying out, and taking care of their kids [in their swimsuit],” she added. “To me, that was the kind of swimsuit I wanted to make and embody.”

???? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

While she wants to make space for “women in all shapes,” it is undeniable that Emily Ratajkowski has one of the most enviable shapes in the world. While she is quite slim, she has a voluptuous body that looks good in red carpet dresses and bathing suits. However, the Gone Girl actress insists that she does not diet.

“You know, I’m a carnivore. I really like to eat meat,” she told Daily Mail two years ago. “I crave iron so I am definitely not the kind of person who you will find eating a salad. I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy.”

When in Italy ???????? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Instead, she credits her body to her genes, especially her mother.

“This is just the body I was given,” she said to InStyle, partly in response to those who criticize her diet-free looks.

“The main criticism that I get is, ‘Aren’t you just conforming to a patriarchal standard of beauty? Well, this is just the body I was given. I didn’t do anything to it — it’s just my body. But even if I had altered it, that would be fine too.”

Coconut cake monster A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Just a few days after launching her bikini line, she featured a picture of her mother back in the day, proving that she does owe her body to her mother.

Her fans are very familiar with Emily’s mother, as she has made appearances on her daughter’s Instagram before.

I love you Mama! You're the smartest, funniest, most beautiful woman I know ???? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 13, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Emily also has collaborations with other brands, namely The Kooples, with whom she has designed a handbag.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]