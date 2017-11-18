Jennifer Hudson’s Relationship With David Otunga Was Reportedly Doomed From The Start

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have split after ten years together, and sources say the couple’s rocky relationship “was doomed” from the start. Hudson had told reporters that the two were not rushing into anything, but the two constantly made excuses about why they never walked down the aisle. Otunga popped the question in 2008, but now a source claims that Otunga has had enough of the long engagement and is done waiting for Hudson.

Radar Online reports that Hudson, who shares son David, 8, with Otunga doesn’t believe in divorce, so when she gets married, it will be for good. She wants to be sure that the relationship is going to last. Otunga proposed to Hudson after the two dated for less than a year; they welcomed their son not long after in 2009.

Friends often pestered Jennifer Hudson and would ask her why she has never set a wedding date, but the singer would never give a straight answer. She would often say that she wanted to make sure or she was too busy in the studio. Meanwhile, Otunga was “tired of being in limbo,” he had heard it all and has had enough.

However, things are starting to get nasty fast. Hudson’s rep told People Magazine that the two have been in the process of ending their relationship for months, and she also filed for and received a protective order against the former pro wrestler. The rep says she filed for the order because it was in the best interest of her son.

Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, released a statement on behalf of Otunga that said her client has never abused Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate that she has made those allegations. Otunga is waiting for his day in court and is expecting to get custody.

He claims that Hudson filed for the protective order to prevent Otunga from getting primary custody. The former couple has been trying to negotiate an amicable parenting agreement for weeks, but when it became clear that Otunga was going to be David’s primary caregiver, Jennifer Hudson filed the meritless petition.

