Duggar Family News: Jinger And Joy-Anna Duggar Primed As ‘Counting On’ Stars As Derick Dillard Gets The Boot

Back in 2016, Counting On was actually called Jill & Jessa: Counting On, focusing on the new married lives of the two sisters, who were molested by Josh Duggar. As time passed, TLC dropped the names of the girls from the show title to make it less mouthful, but it looks like the stars of the show are also changing. With Derick Dillard openly criticizing another star of TLC reality TV show, Jazz Jennings, Jill Duggar and her husband have been removed from the promotional images for this past season. Does that mean that Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar will be primed as the next stars of Counting On?

Right now, 5 out of 19 kids of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are married. However, seeing how Josh Duggar is banned from the show, only four couples were able to reveal their lives to the cameras. But with this new scandal that Jill Duggar’s husband generated, he also has been removed from Counting On.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” TLC announced on Twitter. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

With Derick removed from the show, that also means that Jill’s time on screen will also become radically reduced. Much of Counting On‘s content is about the couples and their kids. Unless Jill can be featured with her baby boys, with no hint of her husband, her life story will not be featured as much on the show.

That means that the other couples will get a lot more screentime as the show continues into the next season. In fact, many fans are intrigued by Jinger and Joy-Anna, who have been in the news recently. Jinger has shown herself as the “rebel” of the family, not getting pregnant in the first year of her marriage and wearing pants that go against her family dress code. She was even rumored to be on a “birth control” to not have babies so soon.

Joy-Anna Duggar, on the other hand, has made herself known by rushing into having kids. When she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, announced that they are expecting their first baby, the fans started to question whether they had a “shotgun” wedding to cover up the pre-marriage pregnancy. While the couple revealed that they prayed for a baby even before they were married, they got pregnant very quickly, even by Duggar standards.

When this past season of Counting On was getting promoted, the fans noticed how Jill and Derick were completely absent from the images. Only Jessa and Ben, Jinger and Jeremy and Joy and Austin were pictured,

Another couple, who may be eyeing to fill the space that Jill and Derick left behind are Joe and Kendra. The 22-year-old Duggar boy got married this summer and the couple is in the process of settling down after taking a honeymoon to Greece.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]