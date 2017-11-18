Trump Mocks ‘Biggest Loser’ Hillary After Clinton Questions 2016 Election Legitimacy, ‘Give It Another Try’

Donald Trump is encouraging rival Hillary Clinton to run against him in the 2020 presidential election. This remark, via Twitter, comes after Clinton gave a couple of interviews on Friday questioning the legitimacy of the Trump presidency and the lack of accountability with regards to sexual assault allegations thrown against the POTUS.

Trump also called Clinton “crooked” and “the worst (and biggest) loser” in his latest Twitter attack on the former secretary of state, CNBC reported. Trump also said that Clinton should “get on with her life” before chiding her to “give it another try in three years.”

In an interview with Mother Jones, Hillary said that “there are lots of questions about its legitimacy,” pertaining to Trump and his 2016 presidential election win. Clinton cited the supposed Russian collusion as one reason the Trump presidency is questionable. In fact, the former first lady said that the Russians were “one of the major contributors to the outcome.”

Hillary said that the Russians “weaponized false information” and used it to run a “successful disinformation campaign.” The supposed actions of the Russians and their cohorts determined the outcome of the election and were not just about influencing the voters, according to the defeated Democrat presidential candidate.

Trump called Hillary Clinton the 'worst' loser ever, after she says he's 'disgraced' the office https://t.co/qF4lOIe833 — CNBC (@CNBC) November 18, 2017

Clinton also said that the Republican Party employed tactics that made it more difficult for the American people to vote. Hillary said that measures like shortened early voting periods, voter ID laws, and others that hindered with voter registration played a part in Trump becoming the 45th president of the United States.

Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2017

Clinton also called Trump out for staying silent amidst a flurry of sexual harassment allegations against him and fellow Republican Roy Moore. Hillary said Trump and Moore have failed to take responsibility for their alleged improper actions against women, according to The Hill.

Clinton made these comments after Senator and fellow Democrat Al Franken admitted and apologized for kissing and groping Leeann Tweeden in 2006. The radio host has since accepted the former comedian’s apology, as Time reported.

“I don’t hear that from Roy Moore or Donald Trump,” Clinton said in her interview with WABC.

“Look at the contrast between Al Franken, accepting responsibility, apologizing, and Roy Moore and Donald Trump who have done neither.”

Trump has been attacking Clinton on Twitter since the election campaign period last year. Early this November, Trump launched another Twitter attack on Clinton. Trump questioned why the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are not looking into the supposed “dishonesty going on with Crooked Hilary & the Dems.” Trump also tweeted that the American people are angry and deserves to know about the “deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus.”

Hillary Clinton: 'Very credible' sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump should be investigatedhttps://t.co/HL1ZRYgYCK — TIME (@TIME) November 18, 2017

Clinton has already stated that she will no longer be an “active politician,” so it remains to be seen if Hillary will take Trump up on his offer to run against him in 2020. In 2016, Trump won the presidential election despite Clinton garnering more individual votes.

[Featured Image by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images]