David Cassidy Hospitalized In Critical Condition, Placed In ‘Induced Coma With Multiple Organ Failure’

Actor David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida due to multiple organ failure, according to TMZ. He is reportedly in a critical condition, with his organs shutting down. A source with knowledge of the situation reportedly said he was placed in an induced coma, and that the situation “looks grim.”

Sources told TMZ that Cassidy, 67, was rushed to the hospital three days ago, and since he was hospitalized, his condition has been deteriorating. The Partridge Family star is reportedly suffering from kidney and liver failure. He is in urgent need of a liver transplant otherwise he would die, doctors reportedly said.

Many anxious-looking members of his family were seen at the hospital, according to TMZ.

Cassidy reportedly fell ill more than two months ago. After confirming that his organs were failing, doctors warned his family to “prepare for the worst.”

The latest news comes after People reported in February that the actor, who starred as Keith Partridge in the popular 1970s TV series, The Partridge Family, revealed he was fighting dementia. The weekend before the revelation, fans watched him struggle at a concert in Agoura Hills, California, to recall the lyrics of songs he’d been signing for more than four decades.

He acknowledged that dementia runs in his family. His grandfather and mother, who died at 89, both suffered from dementia, and according to Cassidy, he had feared the disease would also affect him.

“I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.”

He recalled his mother’s struggle with dementia.

“In the end, the only way I knew she recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room,” he told People. “I feared I would end up that way.”

Cassidy announced earlier this year that he had stopped touring to focus on his health.

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he said. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

The dementia issue surfaced soon after his wife, Sue Shifrin-Cassidy, filed for divorce in 2014. She filed for divorce after Cassidy was arrested three times, in November 2010, August 2013, and January 2014, for DUI. He had reportedly struggled with substance abuse for years and spent some time in rehab in 2014. He filed for bankruptcy in February 2015.

Cassidy received an Emmy nomination for his role in Police Story (TV series 1973-1978). He appeared in an episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2013.

