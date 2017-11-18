Selena Gomez ‘Unfollows’ The Weeknd, Yet Leaves Justin Bieber In Limbo Via Social Media Site?

It seems that Selena Gomez is betwixt and between today as a hint of her love life is revealed by something she’s done on Instagram. You might say she’s in limbo when it comes to following her heart on social media as she’s “unfollowed” her ex, The Weeknd, but she’s still yet to follow her rumored rekindled love interest, Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez appeared to find herself back in the company of Justin Bieber not long after she made the break from The Weeknd last month, according to the Daily Mail. While the “unfollowing” of her old beau is very telling, the fact she’s yet to “follow” Justin Bieber might be as equally revealing.

It seems Selena wasn’t the only one to rebound rather quickly and jump into a pair of well-known arms, where she has found comfort in the past. After her breakup with The Weeknd, he too has “rebounded back into the arms of his previous lover, model Bella Hadid,” reports the Daily Mail.

Sometime within this last week, Selena opted to cut ties via Instagram with The Weeknd with their last communication surfacing about eight days ago when Selena liked a post he put up. This was after the two had parted ways as a couple.

Did you know that Selena Gomez has the most Instagram followers, with only Instagram’s own account numbering more? Selena has 129 million followers and while she’s tops, Justin Bieber isn’t too far behind. He shows up on the list at No. 9 for the people having the most Instagram followers, with 94 million under his belt.

Check out an exclusive visual for Wolves with @marshmellomusic, out now on @Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits Playlist. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

This makes Justin the most followed male musician in the world on Instagram, so Selena and Justin could become an Instagram power duo if the two ever do make their relationship official once again. The Weeknd and Bella both have a similar amount of followers, but they trail way behind Selena and Justin.

The Weeknd and his model girlfriend each have somewhere in the neighborhood of 15 million followers apiece. Selena Gomez might have the most Instagram followers, but she only follows a fraction of people in comparison to numbers following hers. She follows 314 people.

Wolves is out tomorrow morning @marshmellomusic A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 24, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

It is interesting to note that Bella only follows 256 people and The Weeknd is not one of them. So what does all this mean? Selena has signed off as a follower of The Weeknd, but she’s not following Justin Bieber as of yet. Does this mean she is still on the fence about Justin? Or does this mean absolutely nothing because maybe Selena just hasn’t had the time to sit and go to her Instagram account because maybe she’s spending quality time with Bieber?

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/AP Images]