Poldark Season 3 will come to an end this Sunday on PBS Masterpiece, and what a season it has been. The penultimate episode of the season left Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) sharing a heartfelt fantasy with her husband that did not include him.

With their marriage stuck in such untenable circumstances, the Season 3 finale will be a nail-biter as the tension that has been building between the Poldarks, comes to a head.

Before we go any further, let’s take a look at the official synopsis PBS has provided via their press site for Episode 8 of Poldark Season 3. Please be aware that mild spoilers for the season finale will be disclosed and discussed beyond this point.

“Elizabeth turns the tables on George. Rev. Whitworth is checkmated. Demelza and Lt. Armitage reveal their true feelings. Poldark makes a vow.”

Yes, this episode will be jam-packed with love, lust, and betrayal. In that last instance, some more obvious and others less so. Without further ado, it’s time to delve into what each spoiler from the synopsis means.

Elizabeth and George

Following her private discussion with Ross (Aidan Turner), Elizabeth (Heida Reed) is ready to deal with George and his aching suspicions regarding the paternity of baby Valentine. It will be an intense encounter between the newlyweds and a decisive one. It is also one of the absolute highlights of the finale.

Rev. Whitworth and the Chynoweths

Will Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) and her sister Rowella (Esme Coy) both find a way to handle the former’s disreputable husband, Osborne “Ossie” Whitworth (Christian Brassington) in Episode 8? Find out the answer and learn what Rowella is really after when the Season 3 finale airs.

Demelza and Lt. Armitage

They have somehow managed to supposedly fall in love after the recital of a few poems and even fewer conversations, and yet Demelza has been fighting her attraction to the Lieutenant out of respect for her marriage to Ross. Will she be able to stay true to her husband? Or will she fail to fight her flirtation with Hugh?

Poldark’s vow

If you are hoping Ross’ vow pertains to his marriage, think again. Despite his wife’s alarming proposal in Episode 7, Ross has his mind on everybody else’s problems, besides his own.

The Season 3 finale is filled with lots of forward-momentum and reckoning for Ross, in more ways than one. His marriage, his life, and his career are about to take a turn. Find out which direction they take when Poldark Season 3 concludes November 19 at 9 p.m. EST on PBS Masterpiece.

[Featured Image by Robert Viglasky/Mammoth Screen for BBC and MASTERPIECE]