In a message, Meghan Markle’s Suits body double Nicky Bursic wished her well as Markle officially leaves the series. Suits is now in its 7th season, which will allegedly be the last for Meghan Markle.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and honor being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella.”

Bursic completed the note to Meghan Markle with two emojis, a heart and champagne glasses, followed by the words #youdeserveitall to wrap it up. Meghan Markle is making big moves, including an actual move from Los Angeles to London. Markle has also spoken out publicly for the first time about her relationship with Prince Harry just after her formal tea with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day, I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

But now that Meghan Markle has wrapped up all of her affairs in the United States and the buzz about engagement has been going on for some time, people are wondering when Markle and Prince Harry will get engaged and what is delaying the next step. Some think that Kensington Palace is hoping for the thinly veiled racism against Markle to calm in the press.

“Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments. Some of it has been hidden from the public – the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers.”

The message from Nicky Bursic to Meghan Markle is said to be the first official confirmation that Markle’s time on Suits is indeed coming to an end, and for that reason, Bursic is also done on Suits as the body double for Markle. Since the media picked up on Bursic’s post on her Instagram page, the settings have been changed from public to private, suggesting that the note to Meghan Markle was not for public consumption.

Royal watcher Katie Nicholl says that it’s all true and that Meghan Markle will be moving officially to London by the end of this month.

“She’s not signing up for another [season] of Suits. She’s planning to leave Canada and make London her new, permanent home.”

But Meghan Markle will reportedly be in California for Thanksgiving, which means that it’s possible that Prince Harry might be in the United States, too.

