‘Property Brothers At Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House’ Debuts On HGTV

There seems to be almost nothing twins Drew and Jonathan Scott can’t do when it comes to buying and renovating neglected and run-down properties. They have their craft down to perfection and work seamlessly together to produce some of the most stunning homes seen on any of HGTV’s house-flipping and renovating shows.

The Scott brothers never seem to slow down, and despite the fact that Drew is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, he and fiance Linda Phan still found the time to create the home of their dreams. Closer Weekly shared that this was a family affair from the start as Drew, with Linda’s help, found the perfect old English-style home in Los Angeles to renovate. Design guru Jonathan then used his expertise to help make the couple’s dream home a reality while Linda, who has a background in architectural design, was in charge of managing all the decorating aspects of the renovation.

“It’s not the first house I’ve renovated for myself, but it’s the first one for Linda and me together,” Drew told PopSugar, and just like other clients, the couple threw in what he calls a few unrealistic requests. “My add-ons are giving Jonathan gray hair!”

Can’t wait for you to see what @_LindaPhan and I did with this room on the premiere of @PropertyBrother at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House.

Head on over to Linda’s pages to see a sneak peek at the finished product and tune-in Nov 22nd 9/8c on @hgtv. #BrothersAtHome pic.twitter.com/CBRH3gF8Gh — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) November 15, 2017

On the first episode, they will first turn their attention to several projects that will include the entrance to the home, a powder room, office, and the living room. On later episodes, they will focus on transforming the dining room, completely rebuilding the kitchen, and updating the master bedroom and bathroom. They plan to finish everything in just 12 weeks so Drew and Linda can host a large pre-wedding party in their newly renovated and redesigned home. Hopefully, all will go smoothly, if too many obstacles arise they may find themselves scrambling to make their ambitious deadline.

This is the third project for the popular Property Brothers at Home series. Jonathan, Drew, and brother J.D. worked on other personal projects together where they renovated the family ranch and more recently, transformed a home in Las Vegas that the entire Scott family could enjoy. Their newest project premieres on Wednesday, November 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

[Featured Image by HGTV]