Disney Releases The Teaser Trailer For ‘The Incredibles 2’: Watch Out For Jack-Jack

Disney released the trailer for The Incredibles 2 on Saturday featuring Mr. Incredible and baby Jack-Jack.

The Incredibles was released in 2004. The film was written and directed by Brad Bird and produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Disney. The movie focuses on a family of superheroes keeping their powers and identities concealed in other to live ordinary lives. The sequel will continue immediately from where the first movie stopped according to IGN.

The Incredibles was a box office success and fans have been anticipating the release of the sequel for years. The Incredibles 2 was announced by Disney in 2015 and was set to be released in 2019. However, the movie will be released earlier, the new release date for The Incredibles 2 is June 15, 2018.

The teaser trailer is 52 seconds and focuses on baby Jack-Jack showing off. Shooting green beams from his eyes he approaches the Incredibles logo, splitting the letter I into 2 halves and reinforcing the dot on the letter.The next scene shows Mr. Incredible carrying Jack-Jack who seems excited. Jack Jack sneezes and shows off some of his powers and splits Mr. Incredibles hair in the middle.

Baby Jack-Jack is probably the most gifted of The Incredibles from the abilities he has shown. The end of The Incredibles showed the little superhero display a lot of abilities. There is no telling the list of things Jack-Jack can do. It is unfortunate the story continues immediately from the events of the first title. We can only imagine what a grown-up Jack Jack will bring to the team.

The #Incredibles2 trailer is here. See the film in theatres June 15, 2018. pic.twitter.com/cTZIkWeDK5 — Disney (@Disney) November 18, 2017

Disney’s D23 presentation also showed Jack-Jack testing his powers against a raccoon. It is no surprise that the teaser trailer also features the youngest member of the team. Fans have been going crazy on Twitter after the release of the trailer. Jack-Jack just gave cute and cuddly a new twist with his bag of uncommon tricks. The sequel will reveal more about this super baby come June 15.

Disney is sure to unfold more before the premiere next year; more footage will definitely leave fans drooling in anticipation of the movie. The Incredibles 2 features voice acting by Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Spencer Fox, Samuel L. Jackson, and Elizabeth Peña.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]