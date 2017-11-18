WWE Star Ric Flair Praised By Panthers’ Cam Newton For NFL Post-Game Outfit?

The WWE legend Ric Flair recently got a shout out from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for his post-game attire. Newton, who led the Panthers to a big victory in Monday Night Football this past week, was decked out in a sparkling outfit. That was enough to prompt the game-winning quarterback to post a photo of his get-up to social media, along with some praise for the “Nature Boy.”

On Monday night, the Carolina Panthers took down the Miami Dolphins in Charlotte, 45-21. Much of that was thanks to Newton’s performance. As 247 Sports reported, Cam posted a photo of himself stepping away from the podium after handling post-game media obligations. He also added a caption including the title of a newer hip-hop song “Ric Flair Drip” by Offset, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. Newton even added Ric Flair’s trademark “Wooo!” as part of the caption on the photo (seen below).

While some of Cam’s die-hard fans seemed to love his latest style, that didn’t stop some people who weren’t loving it from releasing comments. As Yardbarker indicated, the floral-themed jacket drew comparisons on one Twitter comment to a villain from the original Raiders of the Lost Ark movie.

"Rį€ FŁÅ1R drįp gö "₩ØØØØØ" öñ â bįh" -ØFFšët #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #ŠTÅŸšwâggÿMŸfrįëñd A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

The Nature Boy Ric Flair was always known for his “stylin’ and profilin'” as he often mentioned during his in-ring promos. It seems Cam Newton is taking a page out of the WWE Hall of Famer’s book. After all, Flair also hails from Carolina Panthers territory as he is billed as being from Charlotte, North Carolina. However, Ric is currently said to be an Atlanta Falcons fan. He may change teams if the Panthers keep up their good work in the second half of the season.

The WWE was also in Charlotte for WWE SmackDown Live this past Tuesday. Ric Flair showed up after his daughter Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. It was an emotional moment on stage as Flair hugged his daughter with tears in their eyes.

As far as Newtown goes, it’s a week off after Monday’s win over Miami. He and the Carolina Panthers will next take the field against the New York Jets on Thanksgiving weekend.

[Featured Image by WWE]