Gabby Douglas Criticizes Aly Raisman After Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Simone Biles Defends Aly

Every day there seems to be new sexual misconduct allegations coming out. One of those cases came from three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, who claimed she was sexually assaulted by former U.S. gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. It seems that Gabby Douglas is not showing her support for her former teammate, as she went to Twitter to seemingly criticize her.

According to Us Weekly, Raisman recently posted a tweet where she wrote about victim shaming in the wake of her sexual assault allegations against Larry Nasser. She did not hold anything back in her post.

“Just to be clear…Just because a woman does a sexy photoshoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse. What is wrong with some of you? AND when a woman dresses sexy it does not give a man the right to sexually abuse her EVER. Women are allowed to feel sexy and comfortable in their own skin, in fact I encourage you all to wear what you feel good in. I will not put up with any woman or girl being shamed for wanting to wear a skirt, dress, etc. I do not tolerate it. Are we clear?”

While she posted about that, it looks like former teammate Gabby Douglas was not feeling the same way. On Friday, November 17, Gabby replied to the tweet expressing her opinion on the post.

“It’s our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd.”

Douglas didn’t seem to agree with what Raisman was saying, so is there tension between the two ladies? Gabby may not have shown her support for Raisman, but Simone Biles was there to show support for her former teammate. Simone was shocked by Gabby’s response and showed her support for Aly.

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly ???? & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

After getting backlash from fans on Twitter, it looks like Gabby changed her tune. Douglas later tweeted an apology, but too little, too late?

i didn’t correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you. #metoo — Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 18, 2017

This whole incident stems from the sexual misconduct charges Aly claimed against Nassar. According to CBS News, Nassar worked with the U.S. Women’s National Team and athletes at Michigan State University for more than two decades. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Raisman said that Nassar first treated her eight years ago. At that time, she was 15-years-old.

As it turns out, Nassar is currently in jail. He pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, but he did plead not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted underage girls. He claimed that most of the girls were athletes that saw him for treatment. As part of that treatment for hip and back pain, he stated it involved putting an ungloved hand inside the vagina.

Raisman recently released her memoir titled Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything. She does not go into graphic details of what happened to her, but she does provide new insight into a scandal that goes to the highest level of her sport.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]