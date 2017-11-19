Kim Kardashian Reportedly Preps For Baby Girl Amid Kanye West Divorce Rumors As ‘Sex Life’ Fizzles

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West should be ready to count their blessings on Thanksgiving. After struggling with everything from Kim’s terrifying robbery in Paris to Kanye’s health crisis, Kardashian and West are preparing to welcome their third child, rumored to be a girl, via surrogate. But instead of pure joy, Kim reportedly is experiencing heartache as she gets ready to file for divorce from Kanye.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce Rumors Soar

An insider told Life & Style that rumors about Kardashian being ready to divorce West are true. Kim’s solo appearance at Serena Williams’ wedding is thought to be a telling sign of her upcoming split from Kanye.

“On what should have been a joyous occasion [Serena Williams’ wedding], Kim Kardashian never cracked a smile at the nuptials, which she attended solo.”

Describing the 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as appearing “downcast,” the publication reported that there was no sighting of Kanye at the star-studded wedding ceremony. West and Kardashian enjoyed their own celebrity nuptials just a few years ago.

But although they have two children, North West and Saint West, and are getting ready to welcome what is reportedly a baby girl into their lives, the insider claimed that their marriage is “officially over.”

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s Secret Marriage Struggles

Reflecting on what’s next for Kim, the source said that Kardashian is now prepared to “move on with her life.” But although the divorce allegations may come as a shocker to Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers, the insider also claimed that it’s not a sudden decision.

Problems for Kim and Kanye began in the wake of West’s health crisis last year, according to the source. Kardashian reportedly had hoped that their marriage would improve after Kanye took a break. Instead, the insider said that the reverse happened.

West’s alleged “continued erratic behavior and frequent absences” are pushing the former love birds further apart, claimed the source. Another insider told the magazine that Kim’s and Kanye’s sex life has suffered as well.

“He’s hot and he’s cold. Even their sex life isn’t what it used to be.”

West has even been ignoring Kardashian when he is in the same city, added the second source. Kim and Kanye reportedly struggled through a “blowout fight” recently because he spends all his time in the recording studio. On some days, Kardashian allegedly doesn’t even encounter her husband.

Kim Kardashian Turns To Family To “Pick Up Pieces” Of Shattered Life

The insider also pointed out that Kim is close to her family, who are helping her. Kardashian knows that she can rely on her mother and sisters after West is gone, according to the source.

“[Kim Kardashian] knows her mom, Kris [Jenner], and sister Kourtney will be there to help her pick up the pieces when Kanye is gone.”

Kourtney reportedly is providing inspiration for Kim. After Kourtney split from her baby daddy Scott Disick, she proved that she can raise her three kids (Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2) without a man. Kardashian reportedly hopes to follow in her footsteps.

The insider also revealed that it may not be that big a difference for Kim after Kanye leaves.

“There are days she doesn’t even see him, and he’s not out of the country or even the state — he’s in Los Angeles!” claimed the source.

Kim Kardashian Expected To Turn To Nannies And Night Nurses

Consequently, although bringing up a third baby and being single again is “incredibly daunting for Kim,” the insider said that Kardashian probably will hire additional help.

“Yes, it will be chaotic and exhausting, but [Kim] can afford to hire nannies and night nurses, so it’s not completely overwhelming.”

Kim has previously offered a low-key response to divorce rumors.

Kim Kardashian Low-Key Fires Back at Divorce Rumors (via @cafemom) https://t.co/SvG7z56OVi — TMZ (@TMZ) November 13, 2017

Amid the divorce rumors, Kim took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with Kanye that she labeled “Date Night.” But even that photo and caption didn’t seem to convince the doubters.

“Why does he not look at her anymore?? He used to watch her now he’s like ‘ahhhh why am I here!!!'”

Others described West as looking “miserable” and “depressed.”

Date night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:50am PST

But despite those responses, others are interpreting that photo and Kim’s other social media posts showing Kanye as signs that the divorce rumors are false. Celebrity Insider questioned the divorce rumors.

Kardashian and West still are photographed together in public, with Kim continuing to share images of the couple. Moreover, Kardashian’s recent appearance on Ellen’s talk show offered no hint of marriage problems. Instead, Kim seemed upbeat about her marriage.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]