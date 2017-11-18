Tyler Baltierra Stands Behind Catelynn Lowell, ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Shares Emotional Instagram Post

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been together for 12 years. Their relationship was featured on 16 & Pregnant, and then they were chosen to be part of the original Teen Mom series. Baltierra married Lowell in a ceremony that was special for the two of them. His vows to her were something that made people cry. They made their way across social media and became a big deal. Tyler and Catelynn have been through a lot in their 25 years, and life just threw them another curve ball.

It was revealed yesterday that Catelynn Lowell would be entering treatment for suicidal thoughts. She reached out to social media and made the announcement. Tyler Baltierra has been behind his wife every step of the way. She battles mental health issues, and depression has a lock on her from time to time. Baltierra helped Lowell to seek treatment once before as well. He takes care of their daughter while Catelynn gets the help that she needs.

Earlier this morning, Tyler Baltierra took his wife to get the help she needs to get back on track. According to Us Weekly, Tyler took to Instagram to share a sweet message about his wife. He mentioned how they cried when she was dropped off at treatment and shared a photo of him with her. Baltierra has been by his wife’s side through her battles, some of which have been intense. The Teen Mom OG couple often is the target of criticisms, but they have managed to keep it together for 12 years.

A brand new season of Teen Mom OG premieres in just a little over a week. Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell will be heavily featured. They have been a fan-favorite couple since the beginning. Their story has been one of inspiration as they gave up their first daughter for adoption. Both Baltierra and Lowell were able to navigate that hard situation and come out stronger in the end. Catelynn has been dealing with mental health issues for several years. She has been working to control things, and because she is aware of her signs, she was able to ask for help.

No information about the length of time Catelynn Lowell will be in treatment has been made available yet. With the holidays approaching, things will be difficult for Tyler Baltierra without his wife. He is going to be there waiting when she gets healthy and returns home. This is a love story that has played out on television for almost a decade, and fans wish both Tyler and Catelynn health and happiness in the days going forward.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]