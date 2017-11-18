‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Next 2 Weeks: Nikki In Trouble, Will Jordan Release Hilary’s Nude Pics?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the weeks of November 20 and 27 promise shocking revelations while other residents of Genoa city fight off serious threats.

Jordan Threatens To Release Hilary’s Nude Pics

Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) threatens to publish Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) nude pics. Fans will recall that Jordan had taken sexy shots of Hilary in the past, and it seemed from the start that the pictures would come back to haunt her.

Jordan promised to avenge himself after Hilary exposed his past as a scammer on the Hilary Hour. It turns out that Jordan and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) had teamed up to swindle old ladies. Hilary exposed the two despite threats from Jordan to publish her X-rated photos.

Jordan had rushed to GC buzz to confront Hilary after she exposed him on her show. He threatened legal action, but Hilary told him that he couldn’t sue her for telling the truth on her show. Hilary later interviewed a woman who accused Jordan and Chelsea of scamming her and several other women out of their money.

A new Y&R promo suggested that Jordan might make good his threat. The promo briefly shows Hilary dropping her sheet for a photoshoot. It also shows Jordan saying to the camera that Hilary is not really who she claims to be. He would probably reveal that her birth name is Ann Turner.

Hilary Avoids The Spotlight

Hilary is worried about what Jordan is capable of doing but she puts up a brave front. However, she was forewarned. When Jordan first got wind of her plans through Chelsea, he confronted her and threatened to release the X-rated photos if she continued to dig into his past.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jordan could really have copies of Hilary’s nude pics and that he might publish them. The expose would prove devastating for Hilary and could ruin her career. However, Hilary might be able to avoid the scandal threatening to erupt.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 27 from SheKnows Soaps state that “Hilary lays low.” Spoilers from Daytime Royalty state that Hilary avoids the spotlight. This could mean that Hilary runs for cover in anticipation of the storm about to burst over her head.

Victoria Makes A Power Play, Abby Fights Back

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 20 state that Abby (Melissa Ordway) issues a warning to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) not to feel too comfortable in her position as Newman Enterprises COO. She probably learned about how Victoria tried to implicate her in the sex ring scandal by suggesting that she and Zack (Ryan Ashton) were working together and that she knowingly invested Newman Enterprises funds in Zack’s DesignDate app.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 27 from Soap Central state that Victoria makes a move against Abby. Y&R spoilers from Daytime Royalty state that Abby fights back.

Nikki Takes Matters Into Her Hands, Gets Into Trouble

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) receive the devastating news of Dina’s (Marla Adams) Alzheimer’s diagnosis, but decide to keep it from the rest of the family so that they can enjoy a normal and happy Thanksgiving before dropping the bombshell.

However, they privately debate how best to handle the situation.

On 'The Young and the Restless' Hilary exposes Jordan as a con artist on live TV https://t.co/wfsmdMo2nv — Cheryl Preston (@CherylPreston3) November 9, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central state that Jack and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) have a confrontation in the week of November 20. It appears that the issue has to do with Dina. Nikki is possibly still furious about being attacked and stabbed by Dina. Of course, she does not know that Dina has Alzheimer’s and Jack won’t tell her.

Thus, Nikki might be upset if she senses that Jack is trying to excuse Dina’s conduct. Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 27 state that Nikki decides to take matters into her own hands. Y&R spoilers for the week of November 27 from SheKnows Soaps state that Nikki gets into trouble.

Jack And Ashley Talk To Dina, Dina Drops A Bombshell Of Her Own

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley and Jack talk to Dina about the doctor’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis after the Thanksgiving holiday. It seems that Dina is still in the early stages of deterioration and that she would be able to comprehend an explanation of her condition. However, Ashley and Jack are also worried that the news, which would come as a shock to Dina, could affect her mental health.

However, Jack and Ashley are shocked when they finally talk to Dina and find that she knows she has Alzheimer and that she had employed Graham (Max Shippee) to take care of her because she did not want to go to a care institution, and she also did not want to burden her family.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]