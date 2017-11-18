‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa Returns, Battles Sister Eve For Brady’s Love

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that when Jen Lilley returns to Salem as Theresa Donovan, she’ll be shocked by what she finds. It seems that although Theresa will come home with high hopes about her relationship with Brady and eager to see her son, Tate, things won’t be the same as when she left.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news, Jen Lilley is set to return to Salem as Theresa Donovan in May 2018. This means that DOOL will have months to cultivate a storyline that will lead to Theresa’s return. Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that when Theresa comes home, she will expect to get back into the good graces of her former love, Brady Black. However, she’ll be shocked to learn that someone close to her may have already won over Brady’s heart.

The report suggests that Theresa’s sister, Eve Donovan, may have already moved in on Brady Black by the time Theresa returns. While at the moment, Brady and Eve are enemies after she came back to Salem to reveal that she had been married to Deimos Kiriakis at the time of his death. Eve now has her hands in the Kiriakis business and she’s even living in the mansion. Brady tried to get rid of her by framing her for Deimos’ murder, but that didn’t work, and now the two are battling it out. However, their intense competition with one another could lead to romance, and when Theresa surprises Brady by returning home to Salem, she may also have to contend with a betrayal from her very own sister, Eve.

Please tune in today to #dool and watch this lady gracefully exit while simultaneously attacking your tear ducts… pic.twitter.com/UCzOOEij2p — Eric Martsolf (@ericmartsolf) November 18, 2016

While many Days of our Lives fans want to see Brady and Theresa get back together, the soap can’t just put them back together without a little drama and adversity to deal with first. Actress Jen Lilley announced her return to DOOL on Friday, and fans immediately began to reach out to her via social media to relay their excitement about seeing Theresa Donovan back in Salem in the coming months.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.

