‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Comings & Goings For The Week Of Nov. 20 –Shocking Returns & Exits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal the casting news for the week of November 20. Thanksgiving week always brings drama as the families get together to celebrate the holidays. The Y&R fans should expect this year to be no different as the Winters, Abbotts, and Newmans get together.

On Monday’s episode, Young and the Restless spoilers state that Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) will wrap up her arc when she shows up at the perfect time and kills Zack (Ryan Ashton) just as he was about to shoot Scott (Daniel Hall). According to Soap Opera News, the sex trafficking storyline is finally over.

Lisa Guerrero will appear in December as Kerry Forrest, a news anchor. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will interview Scott about his experience as Zack’s prisoner. He will also discuss Zack’s sneaky plan using the Design Dating app as a front to a sex ring.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Eileen Davidson wraps up her stint as Kristen DeMira and Sister Mary Moira on Days of Our Lives. Her main focus will be Ashley as the Abbotts embark on a storyline about Alzheimer’s disease.

Laur Allen exits Young and the Restless. Juliet died in childbirth on Thursday, November 9 leaving Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) to raise their child. Allen expressed gratitude for Y&R keeping her for nine months and to the cast for welcoming her. Initially, Juliet was only supposed to appear in two episodes.

Beth Maitland, the actress who plays Traci Abbott, will return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she comes to visit her family to celebrate Thanksgiving. The dinner would be tense as Ashley and Jack decided not to tell the family about what’s wrong with Dina. How will Traci feel when she realizes that they hid her mother’s diagnosis from her?

Kristoff St. John, the actor who plays Neil, shared that he is feeling much better than he was last month. Young and the Restless spoilers state that St. John thanked his fans for the support and uplifting messages during the past few weeks. He assured Y&R viewers that he is healing and he chooses to be positive instead of dwelling on the past.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]