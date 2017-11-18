Alexis Ohanian And Serena Williams’ Wedding Photos Are Truly Stunning

It has been the talk of the town, as Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams were married in New Orleans on Nov. 16. It was a star-studded event, as the celebrities were lining up to be at the big event, which was held at the Contemporary Arts Center. Thanks to Vogue, we now have photos of Serena Williams’ wedding.

Vogue got an up close look at the wedding, as they were behind the scenes on everything for the Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding. The venue included a gold arch of flowers at the end of the aisle, long tables covered in lamé fabric, and lots of surprises. The happy couple danced to “Tale as Old as Time” for their first dance.

Many people were shocked to hear that Serena and Alexis were dating. The engagement news was a surprise to many, especially since they seem to be such opposites of each other. As Vogue reported, Serena never even heard of Reddit before meeting Alexis and he never even watched one of her tennis matches before meeting her. They had a once-in-a-lifetime meeting while both in Rome and the rest is history.

The couple welcomed their first child back in September, as Serena gave birth to their daughter, Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian, Jr. The baby was present for the big day, as she looked on as her mom and dad tied the knot in front of 200 family and friends in New Orleans, which Serena explained why that city and venue.

“Alexis really wanted to do New Orleans. It’s his favorite city besides Brooklyn. It’s got a heavy European influence; it’s fun and has amazing food. He just loves the vibe. The venue—the Contemporary Arts Center of New Orleans—was a decision we both made. Painting and art is something I’m really passionate about, so it just felt natural and different to do it at a contemporary art museum.”

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

As far as November 16 being their wedding date, that was in memory of Alexis’ mother, who passed away nine years ago. Serena explained that November 16 is her birthday, so it was their way of representing her at the wedding and feeling connected to her on their special day.

Serena wore an Alexander McQueen dress and bridesmaids wore custom Galia Lahav dresses. Alexis wore an Armani suit. The guests in attendance, which included Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour, Ciara, and La La Anthony, were all dressed to perfection also.

Throughout the night, Serena made several dress changes and there were many surprises throughout the night, which included a performance by New Edition. Congratulations to the happy couple.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]