Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Plan Thanksgiving As Instagram Sparks Engagement Rumors: Queen Shocked?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to count their blessings, including their romance, on Thanksgiving. But although the lovebirds have done their best to keep their relationship private, even the prince can’t control Instagram. As a result, a new photo on the social media platform has sparked more rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan are engaged even as their plans for the holidays reportedly have shocked the Queen.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set To Flaunt Engagement Ring On Thanksgiving?

Yahoo pointed out that a new photo on Instagram has resulted in speculation that Harry and his Suits actress girlfriend will reveal their royal engagement even before Christmas, with some rumors even suggesting that Thanksgiving could provide the perfect opportunity for the prince to propose.

“There’s been plenty of talk that a royal engagement is on the cards. The possibility of Prince Harry popping the big question to actress Meghan Markle seems even more likely.”

Although Markle has her own Instagram account, she’s not the one who posted the photo that sparked engagement rumors. Instead, it was Meghan’s body double who apparently forgot to get Prince Harry’s and his girlfriend’s approval before sharing the shocking and revealing caption and picture. Speculation has been ongoing that Markle is set to say farewell to Suits after the seventh season of the legal drama.

Now her body double on the show seems to have provided confirmation of those rumors about Meghan ending her acting career to become Prince Harry’s full-time princess.

Meghan Markle’s Farewell To Suits Revealed By Her Body Double On Instagram?

Markle’s body double Nicky Bursic posted the photo showing her with Meghan on the set of Suits. But it’s the caption that’s shocked those who saw it, seemingly making it clear that Markle is ending her role as Rachel Zane.

“If her caption doesn’t suggest that Meghan’s saying bye to her character Rachel Zane, then we don’t know what does.”

Both Markle and Nicky sported white blouses and black skirts. The body double wrote that it was her “absolute pleasure” and an honor serving as Meghan’s stand-in for the past two seasons. Sharing that she has been on Suits for six years, Bursic hinted that she was saying farewell with her closing statement.

Meghan Markle’s Suits body double took to Instagram to post a photo of her standing next to the actress with a heartfelt goodbye message.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and honor being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons.” ???? https://t.co/Ot807psrRp — Royally_Petite (@RoyallyPetite) November 17, 2017

“‘Though I’ve been on @suits_usa for 6 years, the latter 2 has been my most memorable,” wrote the actress. “Wishing you all the happiness in the world.”

Thought to be a farewell message, viewers of the Instagram photo and caption are assuming that Markle is exiting Suits and Prince Harry is on the verge of proposing. The emojis of a heart and champagne glasses, as well as the congratulations hashtag of “#youdeserveitall,” added to the speculation of an engagement.

Instagram Photo Gets Deleted, Boosting Speculation

The fact that the Instagram photo has been deleted has only added to the rumors that Nicky’s caption proved that Meghan is leaving Suits and Prince Harry is set to announce their engagement, pointed out Glamour.

This Instagram post really makes it seem like Meghan Markle is leaving 'Suits' to be with Prince Harry: https://t.co/sb0Le4iqf2 pic.twitter.com/x21tdDuAOf — Glamour Fashion (@glamour_fashion) November 17, 2017

Despite rumors that Markle is preparing to relocate in England to be near Prince Harry, actual evidence has been sparse until the Instagram post. For example, one report alleged that she didn’t renew her Audi car lease in Toronto, while another story claimed that Meghan had moved her beloved dogs to England. That Instagram post, however, is thought to be the most substantial confirmation yet.

“A since-deleted Instagram post from Markle’s Suits stand-in offers more concrete proof.”

Nicky’s farewell message supports previous rumors that Meghan is leaving Suits to be with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Thanksgiving Plans

With Thanksgiving approaching, speculation about whether Markle will introduce Prince Harry to the delights of turkey with stuffing and pumpkin pie has soared. In Style quoted a source’s insights into what Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend will do for the holiday.

Meghan plans to visit her mother, Doria Radlan, in Los Angeles after saying farewell to the Suits cast.

“Many believe that this will be Markle’s final season on the show, as an engagement announcement with Harry seems imminent.”

But according to the insider, Meghan will only spend part of the holiday season with her family in the United States. Following that visit, Markle reportedly will make the transition from actress to princess-to-be.

Meghan Markle Moving Into Prince Harry’s Royal Home, Shocking Queen?

Meghan will be going from eating turkey with her family to having tea and scones as she moves in with Prince Harry in just days, according to Hollywood Life‘s sources.

Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? ????The pressure is on! #thanksgiving #letthebriningbegin #turkey A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:17am PST

Predicting that Markle and the prince will soon be engaged and planning their wedding, the publication also noted that their roommate plans may shock the Queen.

“In a move that would surely scandalize Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 91, Meghan will shack up with Harry in his London abode.”

Regardless of whether Markle shows off her engagement ring to her family when she eats Thanksgiving dinner with them, one of the insiders said that the lovebirds are “as good as engaged now.” Prince Harry reportedly has discussed wedding plans with his girlfriend and family, giving those close to the couple time to plan their wedding attire.

But there’s some speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will substitute living together for a wedding, regardless of how shocked the Queen may feel. The New York Post pointed out that rather than leaving Suits for the traditional royal wedding and married couple living arrangements, Meghan could “just skip marriage altogether and simply ‘live in sin'” permanently. It’s not known precisely how shocked the Queen might be if her grandson does opt to “shack up” rather than wed in what would be a blatant disregard for royal tradition.

[Featured Image by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation]